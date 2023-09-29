Gen V release schedule: Dates, episodes & more

The Boys has just unleashed its newest diabolical spinoff: Gen V – so, here’s the full rundown on its release schedule, with dates for every episode in the series.

Before supes graduate into a life of crimefighting or headlining Hollywood movies, they have to make it through Godolkin University, Vought’s campus for up-and-coming heroes (and villains).

The new show primarily follows Marie (Jaz Sinclair), a blood bender who quickly finds herself overwhelmed by the hormonal, violent ways of university life, but when she’s suddenly positioned as a frontrunner on the league table, she also becomes embroiled in a larger conspiracy beneath the glossy veneer of the school.

After the release of the first three episodes, we’ve got all the details on Gen V’s release schedule over the coming weeks.

How many episodes of Gen V are there?

There will be eight episodes of Gen V in total.

Much like The Boys, and unlike Netflix’s usual release strategy, Gen V hasn’t dropped on the platform in one go for people to binge – however, the first three episodes premiered together, so you have the best part of three hours of gory, hilarious entertainment ahead of you.

Gen V release schedule

You can find the release schedule for Gen V below:

Episode 1: September 29

Episode 2: September 29

Episode 3: September 29

Episode 4: October 6

Episode 5: October 13

Episode 6: October 20

Episode 7: October 27

Episode 8: November 3

It’s worth noting that the above dates may not strictly apply to you, depending on your location – basically, if you’re in the US, you’ll get the episode a day earlier. We’ve outlined exactly when episodes are released on Prime Video below and highlighted the time zones that get it before anyone else:

8pm PDT (the day before)

5pm EDT (the day before)

9pm Brazil (the day before)

1am UK

2am Central European Summer Time

5:30am India Standard Time

10am Australia

12pm New Zealand

The official synopsis for the series reads: “Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes – preferably with lucrative endorsements.

“You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations … literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when super powers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they’re put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?”

