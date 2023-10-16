Fan-favorite The Boys character returns in Gen V Episode 6

Queue up ‘Rapture’, because one of the best characters from The Boys will return to our screens in Gen V Episode 6.

Gen V may be a spinoff from The Boys, but its events could majorly impact the wider franchise. After all, it revolves around Godolkin University, the home of alumni like A-Train, The Deep, and Queen Maeve and Vought’s premier higher education institution.

Vought is no stranger to conspiracies; perhaps you may have forgotten that the organization was founded by Adolf Hitler’s chief physician in a bid to enhance human beings and strengthen the Nazi Party’s military forces.

However, one former hero introduced in Season 3 was involved in his own vengeful conspiracy – and in the next episode of Gen V, he’ll make his much-anticipated return.

Soldier Boy is back in Gen V Episode 6

Jensen Ackles will reprise his role as Soldier Boy in Gen V Episode 6, as confirmed by the show’s official X/Twitter account.

In a clip (that was previously recorded, as it’s clearly filmed during the events of The Boys Season 3), Soldier Boy looks at the camera and says: “Surprise, motherf*ckers.” The account also wrote: “This Friday, hide your grandmas.”

If you need a refresher, here’s what you should remember: Soldier Boy is basically Vought’s Captain America, and the organization’s first star-spangled hero before Homelander. He was a blockbuster star, crimefighting hero, and war veteran who fought in WWII alongside his Payback team.

However, his notorious temper provoked the ire of his fellow supes, and during one chaotic, bloody mission in Nicaragua, he disappeared. The world was told he’d sacrificed himself to save America, but his teammates betrayed him and handed him over to the Russians. For decades, he was experimented on and stored in a giant capsule – until Butcher and co. broke him out, believing him to be the superweapon that could kill Homelander once and for all.

We last saw him fighting against Butcher, Homelander, and every other supe in Vought Tower, with Maeve tackling him out of a window as he was about to turn himself into a human-sized nuke. They both survived, but Grace Mallory locked him back in the capsule.

