Subtle Gen V Easter egg spotted as fans notice surprise Supe cameo from The Boys

In one of Gen V’s most subtle Easter eggs yet, fans spotted a surprise cameo from a Supe in The Boys you may not have expected to hear from again.

Hype surrounding Gen V is now reaching a fever pitch. With weekly installments keeping avid fans glued to the screens, it appeared to be a no-brainer for Prime Video to renew the show for a second season already.

The Boys has been a landmark success for the platform and now, so too has its first spinoff with a whole new cast of characters. As you would expect from a spinoff, however, there have been plenty of references to the mainline series through the first five episodes.

From key character appearances to more subtle references that may have passed you by, there’s plenty to keep even the most avid viewers entertained. Falling into the latter camp, one such reference has now been uncovered in Episode 5 and it might just be Gen V’s most subtle Easter egg yet.

Prime Video The Mesmerizer shows us our first look at a young Memser in action.

If you’ve seen every episode of The Boys before watching Gen V, you’ll know of Mesmer. Portrayed by Haley Joel Osment across just two episodes of the series, Mesmer was crucial for The Boys thanks to his telepathic powers.

While a mostly unwilling ally in Season 1, his actions in Season 2 led him to a grisly fate at the hands of old mate Billy Butcher. Though his legacy lives on through Gen V.

While the character has obviously been killed off, in brutal fashion to boot, the in-universe show that marked his rise to fame still circulates on the airwaves. In fact, during a scene in Episode 5 of Gen V, Andre and Cate can be heard watching an episode of that very show, The Mesmerizer.

While just a brief Easter egg, one that may have gone over the heads of most viewers upon the first watch, it’s yet another surprise crossover linking back to The Boys. Something we’ve seen plenty of throughout Season 1 of Gen V already.

Prime Video While Billy Butcher took care of Mesmer in The Boys, his legacy lives on.

Budding Supes at Godolkin University know the history of their kind all too well, and that includes the countless fictional works Vought International won’t ever let you escape thanks to its incessant marketing.

Mesmer is just one such Supe everyone seems familiar with thanks to the age-old Mesmerizer series.

