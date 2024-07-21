The Boys just confirmed the scary strength of one Gen V supe

With just one fleeting moment, The Boys Season 4 finale confirmed the scary strength of one Gen V superhero.

The Boys Season 4 finale was filled to the brim with gnarly deaths and a moment that may have ruined the series, but one of the most shocking aspects of the episode came from the revelation of how strong one supe truly is.

The spinoff series Gen V cast featured many young supes with interesting powers, including Sam Riordan, who is seen as a Homelander junior in terms of his powers.

However, a brief moment between Sam and Kimiko revealed just how strong the young supe is as he had no problem holding The Boys’ toughest member back using his bare hands.

The final moments of Season 4 Episode 8 saw the rogue team being rounded up to be sent to prison after Homelander and The Seven took control of the government.

This included Kimiko and Frenchie who were attacked by Sam and his fellow Gen V supe Cate. While Frenchie walked willingly into a black site truck while under Cate’s power of manipulation, and Kimiko tried to save him but was held back by Sam.

The fact that Sam had no issue restraining Kimiko was a bit of a shock to viewers as, up until this moment, she was considered the strongest member of The Boys.

Thanks to her powers of regenerative healing and super strength, viewers have seen Kimiko face off with some of the toughest characters in the show, including Stormfront, Homelander’s female equivalent.

However, Sam appeared to possess even more strength than her as he showed little to no struggle to keep her under his control.

As The Boys heads into Season 5, Sam’s vast strength could be a massive issue for the team, as they can no longer rely on Kimiko as a surefire asset to defeat any of their strong enemies.

