What time is Gen V Episode 7 on Prime Video?

Gen V is nearing its end, and Episode 7 is set to be an action-packed, pivotal installment in the series – so, here’s exactly what time it’ll drop on Prime Video.

Episode 6 took viewers on a traumatic stroll down memory lane, with Marie, Andre, and Jordan sucked into Cate’s head after collapsing from over-pushing. There, they encountered their worst anxieties, guilts, and memories – not to mention the surprise return of Soldier Boy and Golden Boy.

It ended with a mic-drop that wouldn’t have been out of place in the finale. After accidentally killing a student with the Virus, Dean Shetty asked Doctor Cardosa a jaw-dropping question: “Could you make it contagious?”

The teaser for the next episode shows chaos on campus, with students firing lasers and Marie meeting Victoria Neuman. So, here’s exactly when you can dive into Gen V Episode 7.

Gen V Episode 7 will drop on Prime Video at 8 pm ET on Thursday, October 26.

If you’re in the US, consider yourself lucky – you’re getting the episode a day earlier than everyone else. For others in the UK and abroad, it’ll arrive on Friday, October 27. We’ve outlined exactly when episodes are released on Prime Video below in accordance with your time zone, wherever you are in the world:

5pm PT

8pm ET

9pm Brazil

1 am UK

2am Central European Summer Time

5:30am India Standard Time

10am Australia

12pm New Zealand

In an interview with Variety, showrunner Michelle Fazekas teased that we’ll find out exactly why Shetty has such a harsh vendetta against supes. “She has a real, personal reason for having her feelings about superheroes,” she said.

“And she’s also a behavioral psychologist that specializes in superheroes. So she has a level of expertise on them that is sort of her superpower, in a way. So yeah, she’s got reasons.”

Gen V Episodes 1-6 are on Prime Video now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

