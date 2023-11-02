What time is Gen V Episode 8 on Prime Video?

After last week’s shocking penultimate episode, the Gen V finale is nearly here – so, here’s exactly what time Episode 8 will drop on Prime Video.

Gen V Episode 7 didn’t mess around. In our review, we said it “has the same emotionally and satirically brutal edge as The Boys” and “shifts the hierarchy of power in troubling, shocking ways in its sharp, pulse-racing penultimate chapter.”

It followed Shetty as she tried to gather support to distribute her genocidal virus, seeking revenge for the events on Transoceanic Flight 37. However, things didn’t quite go her way, with the slate wiped dangerously clean for the last episode.

So, ahead of the finale, here’s exactly when Gen V Episode 8 will drop on Prime Video.

Gen V Episode 8 will drop on Prime Video at 8 pm ET on Thursday, November 2.

If you’re in the US, consider yourself lucky – you’re getting the finale a day earlier than everyone else. For others in the UK and abroad, it’ll arrive on Friday, November 3. We’ve outlined exactly when episodes are released on Prime Video below in accordance with your time zone, wherever you are in the world:

5pm PT

8pm ET

9pm Brazil

1 am UK

2am Central European Summer Time

5:30am India Standard Time

10am Australia

12pm New Zealand

Gen V Episodes 1-7 are on Prime Video now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

