What time is Gen V Episode 4 out?

Gen V Episode 4 is set to continue the bloody (mis)adventures of Godolkin University’s supes – so, here’s exactly what time it’ll drop on Prime Video.

The first three episodes of The Boys spinoff were wild: we saw a young girl accidentally killing her parents with her first period, a sex scene involving a shrunken down person hugging a penis like a tree, one of the main characters offing themselves like a supernova – and that’s just the beginning.

More importantly, we’ve started to peel back further layers of Vought’s rotten corruption; more specifically, its manipulation of super-powered children in a shady facility known as The Woods.

Fans are already eager for the next installment, so ahead of its release, here’s when you can watch Gen V Episode 4.

Gen V Episode 4 release time

Gen V Episode 4 will drop on Prime Video at 8pm ET on Thursday, October 5.

If you’re in the US, consider yourself lucky – you’re getting the episode a day earlier than everyone else. For others in the UK and abroad, it’ll arrive on Friday, October 6. We’ve outlined exactly when episodes are released on Prime Video below in accordance with your time zone, wherever you are in the world:

8pm PT

5pm ET

9pm Brazil

1am UK

2am Central European Summer Time

5:30am India Standard Time

10am Australia

12pm New Zealand

Gen V Episodes 1-3 are on Prime Video now.

