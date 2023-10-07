If you’ve just watched Gen V Episode 4, its ending may have left you asking, “What the hell happened?” Well, we thought the same – but we’ve tried to get to the bottom of it.

In our review, we said the fourth episode “contains one of the most outrageous, squeal-inducing moments of gore you’ll ever see – but it also ends on a note certain to leave viewers scratching their heads.”

After Emma’s ear-caving exploits to help Sam at the end of Episode 3, we pick up with them escaping the Woods while Marie and co. deal with psychic predators, sexual tension, and a super-powered interrogator called Tek Knight back at Godolkin University.

The closing scenes are action-packed… until they’re not, as it features a bizarre cut to another scene and then to the credits. Let’s get into it.

Gen V Episode 4 ending explained

Gen V Episode 4 ends with Emma enlarging her size to pin down Sam, but just as Marie is telling him they’ll protect him, the episode cuts to black halfway through her sentence before showing her in bed with Jordan. We then see Tek Knight sticking his penis into a bathroom hand dryer, and the episode rolls its credits as Missy Elliott’s ‘Work It’ plays.

That first cut from Doctor Cardosa’s garden to Marie in bed is rather perplexing; it almost feels wrong. But there must be a reason. It’s a similar cut to earlier in the episode when Rufus uses his powers to put her under his control until she wakes up in his bedroom – could someone be manipulating them telepathically?

Well, there’s definitely something afoot. In the preview for Episode 5 (go to Gen V’s page on Prime Video, click Extras, and you’ll find it there), Jordan says they have days “missing… like huge gaps in my memory.”

Is Rufus involved in the larger Vought conspiracy, or is Cate playing a bigger role than it appears right now? Does Indira Shetty have powers she’s never disclosed? “The ending of the episode jumping from the group in the backyard to Marie & Jordan in bed… and the Episode 5 promo talking about them having blanks in their days… some telepath is erasing their memory and the only known mind supes on campus are Rufus & Cate,” one X/Twitter user speculated.

“Y’all watch the preview of episode 5. The ending will make more sense,” another wrote. “Look at the preview for the next episode. It’s about to get very disorienting and I’m loving this,” a Redditor also wrote.

Gen V Episodes 1-4 are on Prime Video now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

