Even though The Boys spends its time roasting superhero tropes, the Season 4 finale took a leaf out of their book with an unmissable post-credits scene.

This isn’t the first time The Boys has used the MCU’s favorite device. Gen V’s debut season teased how the show would fit into the main timeline, while Season 3 Episode 7’s post-credits scene was a little nod to the Black Noir critters.

However, Season 4 Episode 8’s mid-credits scene – which we can’t spoil here just yet – has major implications for The Boys’ fifth and final season and how the story will wrap up.

In other words, you don’t want to miss it, so be sure to keep watching even when the credits start rolling.

Fans were quick to point out the tease on the superhero show’s subreddit, with one writing, “Holy sh*t there’s a post credits scene!”

Another, who discussed what happens in the clip, went on to state, “What a f*ckin’ finale. Last season is gonna be insanity.” And a third added, “Holy sh*t, how did I miss it?”

Over on X/Twitter, one The Boys fan wrote, “Holy f*ck! They really did it! The payoffs, the surprises, the ending, the post-credits scene!

“It was all so insane, definitely a top five episode of the whole series for me and the best finale they have ever done! A banger, Season 5 coming soon!”

A second chimed in, “Holy sh*t The Boys finale was something else. Great job subverting my expectations but in a way that made sense and fit with what was going to happen. Bravo Kripke, you’ve done it again.

“The post-credits scene had me hyped AF, Season 5 is gonna be CRAZY.”

Another shared a clip of a woman crying and begging for another season, alongside the caption, “This is my reaction to the post-credits scene of The Boys, tears and screams.”

The Boys Season 4 is available to stream on Prime Video now.

