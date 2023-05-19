Futurama reboot: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

On May 18, 2023, it was revealed that the animated science fiction sitcom Futurama would be getting rebooted after almost 10 years without any new episodes – so, here’s its release date, trailer, cast, and plot details.

Futurama was first created by Matt Groening (best known for his work on The Simpsons) in 1999 and ran until 2013, with a hiatus between 2004-2008, receiving many plaudits and awards in the years it ran.

The show followed a group of friends of protagonist Philip J. Fry, who was cryogenically frozen until the year 2999, before befriending colleagues Bender (a robot) and Leela (a one-eyed mutant human Leela and many more.

Now, after 10 years, Groening is bringing the show back to the screen with brand-new episodes in 2023.

Futurama will be returning to our screens, exclusively on Hulu, on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Hulu commissioned 20 new episodes of the animated series, with the first season of the revival to have 10 episodes released on a weekly basis.

Hulu explained: “New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles.

“Meanwhile, there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.”

Futurama reboot trailer

Alongside the announcement, Hulu provided a very short teaser trailer to get fans excited for the show once again.

Will it have the original cast and characters?

At the time of writing, we know that the original characters from Futurama will once again be returning, but not all of the original voice actors will be lending their vocals to the reboot.

Here are the voice actors we know at the time of writing:

Billy West (Fry, Professor Farnsworth, Zoidberg, and Captain Zapp Brannigan)

Katey Sagal (Leela)

Tress MacNeille (Linda, Mom, Hattie McDoogal & more)

Maurice LaMarche (Mobo, Calculon, Kif Kroker & more)

Lauren Tom (Amy Wong)

Phil LaMarr (Hermes Conrad, Reverend Preacherbot, Ethan ‘Bubblegum’ Tate & more)

David Herman (Larry, Dwayne, Mayor Poopenmeyer, Dr. Ogden Wernstrom & more)

Bender actor John DiMaggio initially announced that he would not be returning to the show following pay disputes.

He said: “Just to be clear, I don’t think that only I deserve to be paid more. I think the entire cast does … “It’s about self-respect. And honestly, being tired of an industry that’s become far too corporate and takes advantage of artists’ time and talent.”

In May 2022, DiMaggio confirmed he would reprise his role – but he didn’t get the money he wanted. “People are like, ‘I’m so glad you got more money!’ I didn’t get more money,” he said, as per Slash Film.

“But what I did get was a lot of respect, and a lot of head nods from people who are like, ‘Yo bro, I see you and thank you.'”

Futurama reboot plot

As of the time of writing, all we know of the show is what Hulu told us, with a “new pandemic in town” as well as exploring topics such as bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV — all from the scope of a show set 1,000 years in the future.

Fans will also get developments in the Fry and Leela saga, as their ‘will they won’t they’ relationship looks set to continue on, and more throwbacks to previous plot lines.

As for exactly what is set to happen in the next season, that much is unclear.

Be sure to check out the first episode of the Futurama revival on Monday, July 24, as weekly episodes start rolling out on Hulu. In the meantime, check out our other movie hubs below:

