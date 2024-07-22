Xbox follows up cheeky Deadpool controller with matching Wolverine variant

Just days after Microsoft released a Deadpool-designed Xbox controller, the company has revealed a matching Wolverine variant.

The third Deadpool movie from Marvel Studios – Deadpool & Wolverine releases on July 26, 2024, and marketing for the film is already in full force.

It started with a quite popular popcorn bucket design where you reach through Wolverine’s open mouth, and on July 17, Microsoft released a cheeky Xbox controller alongside a special edition Xbox Series X.

The Deadpool controller left many fans calling for a Wolverine variant, and on July 22, 2024, Microsoft revealed just that.

Revealed in a blog post, Deadpool advertised the new Wolverine Xbox controller through an actual billboard in Alberta, Canada.

“Dear Alberta, your new favorite Xbox controller,” it reads. Beside the message, you can see the Marvel star sitting on top of the controller with his legs lying between its cheeks.

There’s not too much of a difference between both controllers, as the new Wolverine design simply features the Marvel character’s iconic yellow and blue scheme.

The controller features pockets on its curvy backside, proving that Wolverine’s suit is a bit more practical for daily wear.

Microsoft’s initial Deadpool controller also left many wondering where you would put the batteries.

Luckily, Inverse’s Jake Kleinman revealed in a post on Twitter/X that its backside is simply attached by magnets – and removing it gives you access to the regular battery location.