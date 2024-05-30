Deadpool & Wolverine reveals “lewd” popcorn bucket worse than Dune 2’s

Deadpool & Wolverine has finally unveiled its popcorn bucket, and, as promised, it is absolutely unsettling.

The Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket was first teased at CinemaCon, when Marvel head Kevin Feige promised a design that was “intentionally cruel and lewd.”

He wasn’t kidding. The final bucket leans into the movie’s not-for-kids aesthetic, featuring an unsettling Wolverine head with its mouth agape, ready to be filled to the brim with buttery popcorn.

“Years from now they will look back at 2024 as the year the War of the Popcorn Buckets began.” Reynolds says in the X post revealing the bucket. It’s accompanied by a video of Deadpool caressing the bucket, pulling popcorn out of its mouth, and drenching it in butter.

Article continues after ad

Fans, of course, ate it up. Many were quick to point out the Wolverine popcorn bucket tops the one that started the War of the Popcorn Buckets, the iconic Dune 2 “wormussy” design that became a meme in 2023.

Article continues after ad

“Wade has officially secured the crown for best popcorn bucket ever,” one said, joining a chorus of fans celebrating the unique design. Others were more brash and lewd in their responses.

“Can you please offer one with a smaller mouth?” one fan asked.

“My goodness the drip,” another said, highlighting the popcorn butter running down the bucket’s face.

Not to be outdone, Regal Cinemas has also teased its own additional Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket. However, its tease ends just shy of revealing who will be featured.

Article continues after ad

Further details about both popcorn buckets are not available as of this writing, though typically, buckets are exclusive to specific chains or events. Novelty popcorn buckets have become increasingly ornate pieces of memorabilia as the theater industry tries to course correct amid record-low sales.

While Dune II’s popcorn bucket became a meme, it seemed to kickstart a trend. Popcorn buckets released since Dune II have included the Ghostbusters’ Ecto-1, Kong standing in a lush forest, or a particularly traumatized-looking Garfield.

Article continues after ad

Deadpool & Wolverine is due in theaters July 26 and is already setting pace to shatter box office records. It may very well shatter popcorn sales records, too, but we’ll just have to wait and see.