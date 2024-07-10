Deadpool & Wolverine press tour has Fortnite fans hopeful for iconic skin’s return

Fortnite players have started speculating about the future of Deadpool skins after German content creator Trymacs was seen with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

The first Fortnite collaboration with Deadpool was in February of 2020 when Epic released a skin alongside a set of challenges during the Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass.

Since it was exclusive to the Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass with its various unlockable variants, many players missed their chance to obtain the Deadpool skin.

However, with the stars of Deadpool & Wolverine now making an appearance with Fortnite creators, fans are hoping that this beloved skin could become available once more.

Article continues after ad

“As some who didn’t get those skins when first released, the recent Wolverine isn’t what I was hoping for. This is great news if it happens,” explained one commenter.

Players, even those who already own it, have reacted positively to the Deadpool skin’s potential return. “As a Deadpool and Wolverine skin owner, this makes me happy cause I want all my Fortnite friends to be able to get these cool guys,” said one commenter.

Article continues after ad

Deadpool isn’t the only skin that Fortnite players hope to see return with the movie’s release, either. Fortnite currently has two Wolverine skins, which are locked behind the Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass and Fortnite Crew pack from August 2022.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite has released multiple Event Passes within the last year, including Avatar the Last Airbender, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Wars, and Pirates of the Caribbean.

This could mean that a potential event pass for Deadpool & Wolverine is on the horizon, though there haven’t been any announcements or leaks to support that theory.

There’s also the possibility that this could be a tease for brand new Deadpool and Wolverine skins, as other players in the Reddit thread suggested.

“I wanna hope if the Deadpool skin has a face, it’s that gag from the first movie where he has a cut out of Hugh Jackman’s face stapled on, but it’s Ryan Reynolds. Or actually, just keep it Hugh Jackman,” said another.

Article continues after ad