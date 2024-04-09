Fallout TV show is being released early with an extra bonus

Get ready, Vault-dwellers: Prime Video’s Fallout TV show will be released even earlier than planned — and there’s an extra bonus too.

While Fallout was originally set to drop on April 11, it will now be released on Wednesday, April 10 — for those in the US, that is.

It will premiere at 6pm PT, so make sure you clear your evening schedule and get ready to dive into the wasteland.

That’s not all: unlike Invincible, The Boys, Reacher, and other Prime Video shows, Fallout is dropping all of its eight episodes at the same time, so you can binge it to your heart’s content.

Based on Bethesda’s iconic video game franchise, the live-action TV adaptation comes from the minds of Westworld’s Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. It doesn’t adapt any one game in the series, instead taking place within the same continuity and following three new characters.

There’s Lucy (Ella Purnell), an idealistic “Vaultie” who embarks into the real world to rescue her father. Then there’s Maximus (Aaron Moten), a young member of the Brotherhood of Steel who yearns to be a knight, and there’s little he won’t do to bolster the faction’s power — and his own. Finally, we have the Ghoul (Walton Goggins), a ghastly, notorious gunslinger with his own stake in Lucy’s journey.

In a press release, Nolan explained the three-character approach. “This is a familiar concept in the land of prestige television, but is largely unfamiliar in the gaming space.

“We’re able to do it on a level that I think did a really good job of conveying the moral complexity of the game, where you can be a good guy, you can be a bad guy, you can be something in between and you can switch it up.”

You can find out everything else we know about the Fallout TV series, and find out what other shows you should be streaming this April.