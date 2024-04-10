Fallout cast & characters in the TV show

Fallout, Prime Video’s long-awaited video game adaptation, is about to drop — so, here are the characters you need to know in the show’s cast.

Developed by Westworld’s Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, Fallout is a completely new story set within Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic universe.

Set hundreds of years after “the Great War” reduced America to an irradiated wasteland, it follows three survivors — Lucy, Maximus, and the Ghoul — as they navigate California (or what’s left of it) in search of a mysterious target.

So, don’t expect to see the Courier or Fallout 3’s Lone Wanderer; these are new characters, so if you want to get yourself caught up on who’s in the cast, we’ve got you covered. We’ll also update this list with other characters and spoilers once people have had a chance to watch it.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean

Prime Video

Ella Purnell plays Lucy MacLean, a wide-eyed, idealistic “Vaultie” from 33. She’s spent her entire life underground without complaint, taking pride in hard work and being a valued member of the community — but when her father is taken, she embarks into the real world for the first time.

Article continues after ad

Purnell is best known for her role as Jackie in Yellowjackets, but she’s also appeared in Zack Snyder’s zombie heist romp Army of the Dead, Tim Burton’s Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, and she provides the voice of Gwyn in the animated Star Trek: Prodigy series. She also voiced one of the archeologists in Invincible Season 2’s finale.

Article continues after ad

Aaron Moten as Maximus

Prime Video

Aaron Moten plays Maximus, an aspirant in the Brotherhood of Steel, a military faction (translation: cult) that harvests pre-war technology from the wasteland to help rebuild society (another translation: amass even more power across America). He idolizes its Knights, who sport enormous power armor, and he’s ruthlessly ambitious… often to a fault.

Moten’s career kicked off with his role as Petey in HBO’s The Night Of, leading to appearances in Mozart in the Jungle, Disjointed, Next, Father Stu, and Will Smith’s slavery drama Emancipation.

Article continues after ad

Walton Goggins as The Ghoul / Cooper Howard

Prime Video

Walton Goggins plays two sides of the same coin: before the bombs dropped, his character was known across America as Cooper Howard, a big-screen cowboy and commercial mainstay. Over 200 years later, he’s a mutated gunslinger — known in the games and series as a “Ghoul” — feared far and wide across the wasteland; he’s the sharpest shot in the south, but he’s not a killer without a cause.

Article continues after ad

Western fans will know Goggins as Boyd Crowder from Justified. Invincible viewers will recognize his voice, and that’s because he portrays GDA chief Cecil Stedman. He’s also appeared in The Shield, The Hateful Eight, and he’ll star in The White Lotus Season 3.

Kyle MacLachlan as Hank MacLean

Prime Video

Kyle MacLachlan also stars in Fallout’s cast as Hank MacLean, Lucy’s father and the Overseer of Vault 33. What does that entail, exactly? Well, he’s effectively the vault’s president, liaising with other overseers, coordinating all of its residents and their work commitments, and ordering anyone to make him a damn fine cup of coffee. But there’s something off about 33 and its neighbors, and it’s unclear how much he knows — or what he could be hiding.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Before Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, MacLachlan played Paul Atreides in David Lynch’s infamous 1984 adaptation. But his most well-known role was another collaboration with the director: Twin Peaks, in which he plays Dale Cooper. He’s also appeared in Showgirls, Blue Velvet, and How I Met Your Mother.

Moisés Arias as Norm

Prime Video

Moisés Arias plays Norm, Lucy’s younger brother in Vault 33.

Arias rose to fame on the Disney Channel, appearing in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody before starring in Hannah Montana as Rico. He’s since appeared in The Middle, The Good Doctor, and The King of Staten Island.

Leslie Uggams as Betty

Prime Video

Leslie Uggams plays Betty, a longtime resident of Vault 33 who’s known Lucy since she was born, and a close associate to Hank.

Article continues after ad

Uggams career spans half a century, having earned acclaim for her performances on Broadway in Hallelujah Baby, as well as playing Blind Al in Deadpool (and she’ll return in the threequel). She also appeared in Empire and American Fiction.

Article continues after ad

Zach Cherry as Woody Thomas

Prime Video

Zach Cherry plays Woody Thomas, another resident of Vault 33. While not old, he’s considered more senior than others in the vault, and he even has leadership ambitions of his own.

There’s an amazing synergy to Cherry’s other big credit: he’s best known for Severance, in which he plays an “outie” and an “innie” (here, he’s just a “Vaultie”). He’s also starred in Duncanville, I Feel Bad, and the MCU as Klev.

Article continues after ad

Matt Berry as Mr Handy

Prime Video

Matt Berry joins the Fallout cast as a Mr Handy robot… but that’s all we can say right now. They were first introduced in Fallout 4, designed to help people around the house; cooking, cleaning, and even babysitting.

Everyone has a favorite Berry character: there’s Dr Sanchez (aka Todd Rivers) in Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace, Douglas Reynholm in The It Crowd, Steven Toast in Toast of London, and perhaps best of all, Laszlo from What We Do in the Shadows.

Article continues after ad

Chris Parnell as Ben

Prime Video

Chris Parnell plays Ben, the one-eyed Overseer of another vault. Again, no other details from us… for now.

Parnell emerged on Saturday Night Live, going on to star in 30 Rock and provide hilarious voice work in Archer, Family Guy, and most notably, Rick and Morty as Jerry.

Article continues after ad

Sarita Choudhury as Moldaver

Prime Video

Sarita Choudhury plays Moldaver, a mysterious leader — again, that’s pretty much the full extent of what we can tell you without spoiling anything.

The actress made her debut alongside Denzel Washington in Mississippi Masala, but she’s also known for her roles in Fresh Kill, Home Land, Jessica Jones, and the final Hunger Games movies.

Fallout premieres on April 10 on Prime Video. You can also check out our guide to the show’s entire soundtrack.