The Fallout show has a fully working Pip-Boy and it looks amazing

The Fallout television adaptation is set to release on Prime Video on April 10 at 6 pm PT, or on April 11 at 2 am for those in the UK. Ahead of its arrival, further details are now out in the wild, and it seems those behind the show have gone above and beyond for the sake of realism.

As first reported by GamesRadar+, the props department created a working Pip-Boy to use in the show. Players of the Fallout games will immediately recognize the Pip-Boy as the iconic wrist-worn computer that their character picks up when leaving the vault.

It may have been a fair assumption that the functionality of the Pip-Boy in the show would rely on CGI and post-production effects. Kyle MacLachlan, who plays Overseer Hank on the show, put that idea to bed in his interview with the site.

“I love working with the little Pip-Boy. Taking that idea, an animated concept, and turning it into a real piece of working equipment, that was really fun. They actually did program some stuff in there that we could play with.”

A lengthy trailer is available for people to reference, it seems as though Amazon have gone all in on their recreation of the worlds Bethesda created. Vaults, their associated suits and ghouls are all set to play a significant part, with the idea being that longtime players should immediately recognize many of the elements included in the show.

Fallout, starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, and Walton Goggins, is available to stream on Prime Video from April 11.