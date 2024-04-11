Fallout 76 gets new content based on TV show alongside free play week

Free play week for Fallout 76 has gone live alongside brand-new content modeled after the Amazon TV show, though the latter comes with a catch.

Fallout’s TV adaptation has generated plenty of buzz, thanks in no small part to stellar reviews and positive fan reception.

As such, new audiences will likely want to give the games a chance as well, and Bethesda already has its bases covered. A free play week for Fallout 76 is live on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms, lasting from 12:00 PM ET on April 11 and ending 12:00 PM ET on April 18.

Those interested in participating need only to download the game from their platform’s respective storefront, and then create or sign in to a Bethesda.net account.

Bethesda Softworks

On top of announcing seven days of free access, Bethesda also unleashed new Fallout 76 content inspired by the Amazon TV series. Between now and May 7, all players can access a free Vault 33-themed Jumpsuit in the Atomic Shop.

Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can claim even more items in the Vault 33 Survival Kit that is available from April 11 to June 16.

The bundle unlocks show protagonist Lucy’s Vault 33 backpack, as well as consumables such as Lunchboxes and Perk Card Packs. Three Carry Weight Boosters, Repair Kits, Supply Packages, and Scout’s Banners also come in the Survival Kit.

Bethesda Softworks

And, finally, Fallout 1st members can gain access to the above West Coast Duster and Hat via the Atomic Shop from now until May 9.

For new Fallout 76 players who decide they want to keep going beyond the free week, Bethesda is hosting sales of the game across all platforms. The Standard Edition is currently 80% off, while the Deluxe Edition boasts a 67% discount.

On Steam and Xbox, these deals will last through April 19. PlayStation users, however, can take advantage of the sale through April 24.