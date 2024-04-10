Fallout soundtrack: Every song in the TV show

Whether you’re exploring the wasteland or just going for a drive, the Fallout TV show’s soundtrack should be on your playlist — so, here’s all of the songs in the series.

If you’re already humming The Ink Spots’ ‘I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire’, you’re not alone. With Fallout 3’s Galaxy News Radio — the only radio station to rival GTA: Vice City’s Flash FM — the franchise has prided itself on its musical curation.

While the third entry’s tracklist is iconic, New Vegas’ classic country songs on Mojave Radio deserve a shout-out, as do Fallout 4 and 76’s ambient scores.

Prime Video’s adaptation follows suit, borrowing a few known and loved songs from the games while expanding viewers’ aural horizons — so, here’s a full rundown of every song in the Fallout TV show’s soundtrack. To make things easier, we’ve already added all of them to a Spotify playlist.

Contents

Episode 1

‘Orange Colored Sky’ – Nat King Cole

‘Don’t Let the Stars Get in Your Eyes’ – Perry Como

‘Some Enchanted Evening’ – The Castells

‘Keep That Coffee Hot’ – Scatman Brothers

‘A Nervous Kiss’ – Carl Coccomo

‘So Doggone Lonesome’ – Johnny Cash

‘All Over Again’ – Johnny Cash

‘Brighter Side’ – Connie Conway

‘Crawl Out Through the Fallout’ – Sheldon Allman

Episode 2

‘Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall’ – The Ink Spots

‘Don’t Fence Me In’ – Bing Crosby

‘It’s a Man’ – Betty Hutton

‘I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire’ – The Ink Dots

Episode 3

‘Maybe’ – The Ink Spots

‘So Doggone Lonesome’ – Johnny Cash

‘We’ll Meet Again’ – The Ink Spots

‘Tweedle Dee’ – LaVern Baker

‘In the Mood’ – Glen Miller

‘Act Naturally’ – Buck Owens and the Buckaroos

Episode 4

‘Let’s Go Sunning’ – Jack Shaindlin

‘Just Fine’ – Michael Brown

‘What to Do’ – Buddy Holly

‘It Ain’t the Meat (It’s the Motion)’ – The Swallows

‘Journey Into Melody’ – Sam Fonteyn

‘I Can Dream, Can’t I?’ – The Andrews Sisters

Episode 5

‘Henry’ – The Jet Tones

‘Robin in the Pine’ – Bonnie Guitar

‘Battle Hymn of the Republic’ – Mormon Tabernacle Choir

‘Ladyfingers’ – Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass

‘Battle Hymn of the Republic’ – Paul Cartledge & Harry Ferri

‘What a Difference a Day Made’ – Dinah Washington

‘It’s Just a Matter of Time’ – Brooke Benton

Episode 6

‘Dardanella’ – Alvino Rey and His Orchestra

Theme from ‘A Summer Place’ – Percy Faith

‘Lonely Hours’ – Gene Armstrong and His Texas Nite Hawks

‘Give Me the Simple Life’ – June Christy

‘Skitter Skatter’ – The Metrotones

‘I’m Tickled Pink’ – Jack Shaindlin

Episode 7

‘I’m Tickled Pink’ – Jack Shaindlin

‘Sixteen Tons’ – Merle Travis

‘Only You’ – The Platters

‘Bossa Angela’ – Roland Kovac

‘What a Difference a Day Made’ – Dinah Washington

‘Così fan tutte (overture)’ – Mozart

‘Yeah Yeah Baby’ – Cool Papa Jarvis

‘You’re Everything’ – The Danleers

‘From the First Hello to the Last Goodbye’ – Jane Morgan

Episode 8

‘I Don’t Want to See Tomorrow’ – Nat King Cole

‘We Three’ – The Ink Spots

Fallout’s score was composed by Ramin Djawadi, best known for his work on Game of Thrones and Westworld. The full album is available to stream on Spotify now.

Fallout will premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday, April 10. You can check out our review, and find out what other TV shows you should be streaming this month.