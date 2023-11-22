Dungeons & Dragons 2: Everything we know

A sequel to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is potentially in the works – here’s everything we know about the project so far.

Rumors of a follow-up to Honor Among Thieves first began circulating shortly after the 2023 -fantasycomedy flick debuted in March 2023.

But after Honor Among Thieves underperformed at the box office, many Dungeons & Dragons fans started to question the likelihood of a second installment happening.

Recent comments by leading man Chris Pine have reignited hopes for Dungeons & Dragons 2, which is why we’ve pulled together this handy round-up of key info about the long-mooted production.

Is Dungeons & Dragons 2 definitely happening?

No, Paramount Pictures is still yet to officially greenlight Dungeons & Dragons 2. That said, Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins confirmed he’s still open to the idea of a Dungeons & Dragons sequel as recently as July 2023, provided its budget is smaller.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves star Chris Pine later revealed that he’s “heard some rumors” about a second entry in the franchise gathering steam. And while Pine was quick to make it clear he had no concrete details to share, he added that he’s “pretty confident” Dungeons & Dragon 2 will happen.

We’ll keep this space updated in the event that Paramount makes an official Dungeons & Dragons 2 announcement.

No, Dungeons & Dragons 2 doesn’t have a release date – because it isn’t officially happening yet.

In the event that Paramount Pictures does decide to move forward with the sequel, the earliest it’s likely to hit cinemas is 2025, but that’s pure speculation at this stage.

Who might be in the Dungeons & Dragons 2 cast?

It’s impossible to say for certain who will star in Dungeons & Dragons 2, however, it’s likely at least some of the Honor Among Thieves cast will return if the sequel gets the go-ahead.

As such, Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant could all potentially reprise their respective roles in the follow-up film. While it’s currently unclear how many of these stars would sign on for Dungeons & Dragons 2, at least two of them are definitely keen.

In a recent interview, Pine declared that he’d “absolutely” be up for playing Honor Among Thieves’ protagonist Edgin Darvis again. Similarly, Doric actor Sophia Lillis has said she hopes a sequel materializes.

What could Dungeons & Dragons 2’s plot be about?

It’s hard to say what Dungeons & Dragons 2’s story might be about since Honor Among Thieves’ mid-credits scene isn’t a proper teaser. Still, the ending gives us a general idea of what a sequel might cover.

Notably, Red Wizard Szass Tam (Ian Hanmore) is still at large when Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves wraps up. As such, the mage’s wicked schemes could easily drive the second installment.

Honor Among Thieves also sets up a possible romance between druid Doric (Sophia Lillis) and sorcerer Simon (Justice Smith). Again, the sequel could easily run with this.

All that said, Paramount Pictures hasn’t publicly commented on Dungeons & Dragons 2’s potential plot, so take the above with a grain of salt.

Is there a Dungeons & Dragons 2 trailer?

No, there’s no Dungeons & Dragons 2 trailer at this stage.

The production is yet to officially enter pre-production, much less principal photography, so don’t hold your breath waiting for one, either.

Is the Dungeons & Dragons TV show still happening?

Yes, the Dungeons & Dragons TV show is still going ahead, regardless of whether a sequel happens.

Paramount greenlit an eight-episode first season of the as-yet-untitled series in January 2023. Red Notice’s Rawson Marshall Thurber is on board to write and direct Episode 1, which will debut (along with the rest of the show) on Paramount+.

There’s no word yet on who will star in the Dungeons & Dragons series, nor do we know whether any of the Honor Among Thieves cast members are involved. The project doesn’t have a release date either, although it’s not likely to drop until 2025 at the earliest.

That’s all we currently know about Dungeons & Dragons 2. When more information is released we’ll be updating this article so be sure to check back soon for more!

