Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits screens at the end of the month, but does this effort to turn the tabletop game into a film franchise have a post-credits scene? Read on to find out.

The new D&D movie is the latest attempt to turn the iconic game into a movie, following a disastrous attempt that failed with fans and non-fans alike back in 2000.

Honor Among Thieves features a star-studded cast that includes Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophie Lillis, Rege-Jean Page, and Justice Smith. John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein both write and direct, with the official synopsis as follows…

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Does Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves have a post-credits scene?

No, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves does not have a post-credits scene. But it does have a mid-credit scene.

We won’t spoil the nature of the sequence until the film comes out, but it’s more a gag designed to send you out of the cinema with a smile on your face, rather than anything that drives the plot forward.

So don’t expect the mid-credit scene to set up any kind of sequel, as that doesn’t happen. And don’t expect anything at the end of the credits, as the screen just fades to black.

What did we think of the new D&D movie?

Honor Among Thieves premiered at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas over the weekend, and received largely positive reviews. Indeed the film currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 91%, based on 34 opinions.

We here at Dexerto also really liked the movie, scoring the Dungeons & Dragons movie 4/5. Our review states: “Despite its occasional pacing flaws and missed opportunities, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a thrilling and hilarious joyride from start to finish. It perfectly encapsulates the vibe and chaotic nature of the tabletop game and, while often confusing for those new to the game, truly feels like the D&D movie every fan hoped for.”

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits cinemas worldwide on March 31, while you can read the rest of our D&D coverage here.