Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Who are the Red Wizards of Thay?

The main villains of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves are the mysterious Red Wizards of Thay – but who are they and what do they do in Dungeons & Dragons? Here’s everything you need to know about the cruel Red Wizards of Thay.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is filled with great D&D lore and is, naturally, based on the famous TTRPG many know and love. However, as we covered in our review,” viewers who aren’t privy to the enrapturing nature of the tabletop D&D may often be left confused” regarding some of the film’s lore and characters.

One such confusion is the primary villains. Sure, they’re classic villains that like to murder, steal, control, and gain power wherever they can, but they are also shrouded in a type of mystery that only diehard D&D fans may know.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the Red Wizards of Thay in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and the classic tabletop RPG.

Who are the Red Wizards of Thay in Honor Among Thieves?

Known for their immortality and necromantic tendencies, the Red Wizards of Thay are the ultimate villains of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Their aim is to increase their power and army by turning innocent people into undead cult members.

Initially, they turned their own people, the Thayans into members of this cult of undeath, with Xenk narrowly escaping with his life. Now, with the help of Forge, they attempt to turn the entirety of Baldur’s Gate into the same dangerous cult.

Who are the Red Wizards of Thay in D&D?

The Red Wizards of Thay work in a similar way in the tabletop game and are still the undead dangerous cult we see in the film.

Residing in the Eastern Heartlands, the Red Wizards of Thay are a nefarious ruling class of the country, Thay. Using magic, their essential immortality, and their cruel nature, they dominated the land, making themselves the enemy of many groups, such as The Harpers, hence why Edgin’s wife gets murdered.

Interestingly, unlike the film, there is nothing inherently special about their blades meaning if you die to one of their hits, you can still be revived. That detail seems to be purely plot-driven.

So, that’s everything you need to know about the Red Wizards of Thay in both Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and D&D in general. For more information or guides, check out our handy Dungeons & Dragons hub.