Yellowstone fans have depressing theory about show’s ending

Fans think they know how Yellowstone will end for one particular character, and it’s certainly not a happy fate.

With Yellowstone soon ending, any and all characters are on the chopping block. Tensions are rising on the Dutton Ranch, and too many people know a little too much. As such, there’s potential for some seriously shocking deaths to come about in Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2.

Let’s look at the facts. John is growing older, and with Kevin Costner leaving, he’ll likely be killed (perhaps off-screen). Rip will undoubtedly have to face the consequences of his immoral ways. Jamie and Beth are truly at each other’s throats. When it comes to the big finale, everyone has potential to be left six feet under.

However, fans have a solid theory about one character in particular. They even have an idea of how they’ll get their final goodbye, and it’s a pretty sad idea at that.

Yellowstone fans think Beth Dutton will die at the end

On the Yellowstone subreddit, fans have agreed that Beth Dutton is very likely to die by the show’s end, and even have a specific theory as to how she’ll be mourned.

“Theory: I hope this doesn’t come to pass but I have a feeling Beth will be killed and Rip will scatter her ashes in the meadow with whiskey and a pack of cigarettes,” the original post said.

Others were quick to agree, and also noted how sad they think this would be if it really did play out in such a way.

“The way the story is written, nothing would surprise me,” one user added. “Maybe she and Jamie die together.”

“I would actually never recover,” one comment admitted, while another agreed: “I don’t know if Rip can go on without her.”

“Beth (for better and for worse) is a firecracker, and will probably go out like one too. I can 100% see your theory being accurate,” said another.

At the halfway mark in Season 5, Beth and Jamie are at an impasse. Beth threatens to reveal Jamie’s murder of this birth father. Jamie counters by sharing everything he knows about John and Rip’s dirty dealings with the Train Station. They’re both willing to take the other down, and only one thing can protect either of them: killing the other.

So, with that in mind, it’s very possible that Beth could wind up dead in the show’s final episodes. Although this theory is depressing at best, it seems like it would be a fitting way to say goodbye to her once and for all.