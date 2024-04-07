Yellowstone: What is the Dutton prophecy?

The Dutton prophecy is a looming force throughout the Yellowstone universe, but what exactly does it mean? Here’s what you need to know.

There are plenty of plot points that don’t stick the landing across Yellowstone. In the flagship TV show, exploding meth labs and dinosaur bones are merely a means to an end, and often each season rolls from one idea to the next without a clear through line.

However, one element that’s always lingered in the background of the Yellowstone timeline is the Dutton prophecy. Although it’s never mentioned by name, fans first picked up that something was afoot in the main show, and they eventually drew connections to a key moment in the Yellowstone prequel, 1883.

So, what is the Dutton prophecy, and how does it connect to Yellowstone? Here’s everything you need to know. Warning: spoilers ahead for Yellowstone and 1883!

What is the Dutton prophecy?

The Dutton prophecy was revealed in the final episode of 1883, in which James Dutton is given permission by Spotted Eagle to bury his daughter and settle his family in Yellowstone, but that it comes with a catch: in seven generations, Spotted Eagle’s people will rise up and take it back.

James Dutton doesn’t seem to care too much about these terms and conditions, as he’s so intent on finding a resting place for his dying daughter, Elsa. “In seven generations, you can have it,” he tells Spotted Eagle, speaking for the Duttons generations to come. The deal is done, and the rest is history; the Duttons then occupy Yellowstone throughout the decades.

According to the Dutton family tree, John Dutton III’s grandson Tate would be the seventh generation of the family to own the ranch, as it’s prophesied. As such, there are plenty of fan theories surrounding the fact that the prophecy could be foretelling how the main show will end. All this was backed up by Kayce’s vision quest, which he undergoes in Season 4.

That said, since the groundwork was laid for this particular piece of Dutton lore, a lot has happened — Yellowstone’s been canceled, for one. So, don’t expect to see closure on the prophecy in the upcoming Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2.

Kayce’s vision quest explained

In Kayce’s vision quest in Yellowstone Season 4, he sees a variety of strange illusions, and he tells Monica that in one of them he saw two paths before him, one of which showed him “the end of us.”

What this suggests is that Kayce’s vision showed him the prophecy coming true. The Duttons could lose the ranch, and it could be a result of bloody, dirty business dealings or mind games. By “us”, he could be referring to his entire family and their legacy — the one thing they’ve worked so hard to keep afloat.

However, one thing Spotted Eagle would not have been able to predict was Kayce and Monica’s son, Tate. As the sole Dutton heir with Native American linage, Tate seems to be where the paths collide: the fate of the prophecy and the endurance of the Dutton’s ownership.

Article continues after ad

If he inherits the Dutton Ranch as intended, then the prophecy will come true on both sides. The land could partly be returned to the Broken Rock community if Tate so wishes, while still remaining under the Dutton name.

Article continues after ad

For more, check out our guides to the Yellowstone cast, the 1923 Season 2 release date, and all the best Taylor Sheridan TV shows and movies.