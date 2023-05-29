The Little Mermaid box office: How much has it made?

The Little Mermaid is the most talked-about entry to Disney’s live-action remakes – but how has it fared at the box office? Here’s everything you need to know about how much The Little Mermaid 2023 has made so far.

Given so many of Disney’s animated classics have been given the live-action treatment in recent years, from Aladdin to Peter Pan, it’s no surprise the House of Mouse turned its attention to the 1989 hit The Little Mermaid.

Sadly, the lead-up to the movie has been plagued with controversy and discrimination after Halle Bailey was cast as the lead role of Ariel. Some trolls have even started review-bombing the flick, although IMDb and other sites are taking action.

But, let’s face it – most people are delighted to see Ariel and Co a part of our world once more, and the box office numbers are already looking very promising…

How much has The Little Mermaid made at the box office?

Rob Marshall’s 2023 live-action The Little Mermaid has made a splash at the box office, with an estimated $163.5 million worldwide in its first weekend, according to Deadline.

This figure includes a three-day opening of $95.5 million and an international box office score of $68.3 million.

The movie is well on track to hit $117.5 million domestically as of today. This, combined with its three-day earnings, makes The Little Mermaid remake the fifth highest Memorial Day opening in history, as per Variety.

Though it’s still got some way to go before it surpasses its reported $250 million budget, experts are hopeful that the movie will be a success story.

Steve Buck, EntTelligence’s chief strategy officer, told The Wall Street Journal: “The Mermaid result is pretty decent for what it is. As a family film it seems to be hitting all the right marks.

“With Mermaid, you see a bit lower performance at the box office, but that’s because 28% of its viewers are kids, and they’re paying a discounted price for tickets.”

Elsewhere, Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, told Variety: “This gives Disney the green light to keep mining its vault. With an opening this big, I think you’re going to keep seeing these live-action reboots.”

We’ll be sure to keep this space updated as and when new figures roll in.

The Little Mermaid is available to watch in cinemas now. You can check out the rest of our coverage of the movie here.