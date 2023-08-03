Dicks: The Musical – Release date, plot, cast, & more

There’s been musicals about cats, founding fathers, and…nether regions? That’s what you’d first think with Dicks: The Musical, so here’s everything we know about the movie so far.

When it comes to musicals, there’s almost always a sense of spectacle. This sense can include sets, dance numbers, or even the show’s title, as is the case with Dicks: The Musical.

This new movie will feature plenty of comedic talent and singing stars, and is sure to be a hoot to all those who love comedy and musical theatre.

But who’s working on the film, and what is it actually about? Well read on, as we’ll explain everything we know, including release dates, plots, cast members, and more.

Dicks: the Musical will premiere in cinemas on September 29, 2023.

Though before this, it will be making its World Premiere as the opening night film of Midnight Madness at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The movie is being released under A24, one of the few studios not as affected by the recent SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Dicks: The Musical cast – Who is working on the movie?

The musical is filled with a cast of comedic and musical talent, including but not limited to:

Aaron Jackson

Josh Sharp

Megan Thee Stallion

Nathan Lane

Megan Mullally

Bowen Yang

Fans of rapper Megan Thee Stallion are obviously excited, as can be seen in most of the film’s promotion.

The stars of the movie, Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, are also the script writers. Larry Charles – of Borat and Seinfeld fame – is directing, and Dicks: The Musical comes from the producers of The Greatest Showman.

Dicks: The Musical trailer – Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a hilarious trailer that was released on August 3, 2023. Check it out below:

Dicks: The Musical plot – What will happen in the movie?

The official synopsis for Dicks: The Musical is as follows – “Two self-obsessed businessmen discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents, in this riotously funny and depraved musical.”

As can be seen from the trailer, this movie will be packed with jokes, crude behaviour, and of course, musical numbers.

That's everything we know about Dicks: The Musical.

