A new Daredevil: Born Again report purports to reveal the identity of the MCU show’s villain – and it’s someone scary!

Daredevil: Born Again is the Man Without Fear’s first solo outing since he was reintroduced to the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Its first season will air on Disney+ sometime in 2025 and is currently slated to run for 18 episodes. Charlie Cox is on board again as Daredevil, with Vincent D’Onofrio and Jon Bernthal reprising the Wilson Kingpin and Punisher roles, respectively.

Given Fisk’s inclusion, it seems likely he’ll be one of Daredevil: Born Again’s core antagonists. However, the online rumor mill is now claiming the show will feature another, far creepier baddie, as well.

Daredevil: Born Again’s rumored villain sounds horrifying

That’s if a new report from established scooper Daniel Richtman (per Reddit) is on the money. According to Richtman, Daredevil: Born Again’s main villain is sinister serial killer Muse.

Created by writer Charles Soule and artist Ron Garney, Muse first appeared in a 2016 issue of Marvel’s Daredevil series. He’s an anonymous, mass-murdering artist in the Banksy mold, who incorporates his victims into his “artwork.”

As if that weren’t enough, Muse possesses several superpowers that help him undertake his twisted vocation. Superhumanly fast and strong, Muse can evade Daredevil’s heightened senses by absorbing the sensory information around him.

It’s worth noting, however, that Marvel Studios is yet to officially confirm Muse’s inclusion in Daredevil: Born Again.

Marvel Studios hits reset on Daredevil Born Again

Should Richtman’s report prove accurate, it’s unclear whether Marvel Studios added Muse as part of its recent series overhaul. The studio axed head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman in September 2023, as part of its wider plans to retool Daredevil: Born Again.

Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, addressed Ord and Corman’s exit the following month. “We’re trying to marry the Marvel culture with the traditional television culture,” he said, adding that Marvel will now appoint showrunners on its TV projects.

Dario Scardapane, producer of Netflix’s Punisher series, has since joined the production as showrunner. He’ll work alongside newly-installed directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who will helm Born Again’s remaining installments.

For the latest Daredevil: Born Again news and updates, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.