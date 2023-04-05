Chris Pratt and Charlie Day discuss Easter Eggs in new Super Mario Bros Movie

The Super Mario Bros Movie is in now in cinemas, meaning we’re turning our attention to the many Easter Eggs in the film. To do that, we’ve asked stars Chris Pratt and Charlie Day to react to what we spotted.

Chris Pratt voices Mario in the new animated film, while Charlie Day is Luigi. You can read our review of the Mario movie here, while the official synopsis is as follows…

While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario and brother Luigi are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi. With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach, Mario taps into his own power.

That’s a spoiler-free description, but now we are going into heavy details, so BEWARE OF SPOILERS AHEAD…

Duck Hunt

You can watch Chris Pratt and Charlie Day discuss some of the best Easter Eggs in the above video. Which kicks off with talk of this movie potentially heralding the start of the Nintendo Cinematic Universe.

“Did you just make that up?” Day asks Pratt of the newly coined NCU, to which he responds “I did,” as Day congratulates him. We then pointed out that there’s a shop called Chasse au Canard in the movie, a nod to iconic NES game Duck Hunt, to which Pratt and Day feigned surprise.

Chris Pratt: It is?

Charlie Day: Oh, is it really?

Chris Pratt: Chasse au Canard… is that French?

Dexerto: Correct.

Chris Pratt: Oh!

Charlie Day: Canard is duck.

Chris Pratt: That makes sense. You know the film, you know the Illumination Animation Group is all Parisian. They’re in Paris. That must be why they put Chasse au Canard.

Charlie Day: C’est magnifique, ah?

Bowser and Disk-kun

We then pointed out that Bowser’s piano is made by Ludvig von Koopa, and that another shop references a particularly deep Nintendo cut.

Chris Pratt: Ah, ah, Ludvig von Koopa!

In video game lore, Ludwig von Koopa is the eldest of the Koopalings aka Bowser’s Minions. These seven siblings lead the Koopa Troop under Bowser, with Ludwig Bowser’s second in command.

Dexerto: And also there’s another shop in the background, which I loved called, I don’t know if you’re gonna get this one, but Disk-kun. Do you know what Disk-kun is or was?

Chris Pratt: Discon?. D – I – S – K – U – N? I don’t think so.

Charlie Day: What was it?

Chris Pratt: What is it?

Dexerto: It was the mascot for the Famicon Disc System, which was released, I think, in Japan only in 1986.

Chris Pratt: Okay. That’s them deep cut stuff. No wonder why you wanted to go Easter Eggs. Mm-hmm. You, you, you, you’re one of those deep trivia [guys]. I get it.

Charlie Day: Yeah. You scored big!

Chris Pratt: Wow. Disk-kun. Okay.

The gloves are off

Finally, Mario and Luigi are rarely seen without their gloves in the game, but it happens in the movie…

Charlie Day: How do you feel about it?

Dexerto: Freaked me out.

Chris Pratt: Yeah, right? A little bit. Dinner scene? No. Was it at the dinner scene?

Charlie Day: You can’t eat dinner with your gloves on. You’re gonna get spaghetti sauce all over them.

Chris Pratt: I love that bit. They’re like white gloves. You know? You gotta have a signature.

Charlie Day: Yeah. Yeah. You gotta have something.

Chris Pratt: You gotta have a trademark.

Interviewer: Kim Taylor-Foster.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in cinemas now. You can read more about the animated feature here, or check-out our Mario highlights below…

