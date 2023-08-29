Chris Hemsworth & Pedro Pascal set for their own Heat crime movie

Chris Hemsworth and Pedro Pascal are set to star in Crime 101, a crime epic said to be in the vein of Heat.

Hemsworth is easily best known as Thor, the MCU’s God of Thunder. However, in recent years he’s managed to get another character to become a household name: Tyler Rake, the near-invincible mercenary at the heart of the Extraction movies. He’s also due to appear as the villain in George Miller’s Fury Road prequel Furiosa.

As for Pedro Pascal, he’s had quite the year so far: he starred as Joel in The Last of Us, a role that got him an Emmy nomination, as well as appearing behind the beskar mask in The Mandalorian. Before the strikes, he was also filming on Gladiator 2.

They’re two of the biggest Hollywood stars in the world right now, and the stars may have aligned for their own version of Heat with Crime 101.

Hemsworth and Pascal team up for their own Heat

Hemsworth and Pascal have been attached to star in Crime 101, an adaptation of Don Winslow’s novella, as reported by Deadline.

American Animals’ Bart Layton is expected to direct, and the movie is set to be released via Prime Video after a “ferocious” bidding war with Netflix. Deals have yet to be fully struck due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes, but both stars “showed interest in the project” prior to the pause.

According to the outlet, it’s “a great crime story in the vein of Heat”, with the official synopsis for the book reading: “A string of high-level jewel heists up and down the Pacific Coast Highway has gone unsolved for years, mostly because the perpetrator has lived by a strict code he calls Crime 101.

“Police attribute the thefts to the Colombian cartels. But Detective Lou Lubesnick’s gut says it’s the work of just one man. Now the lone-wolf jewel thief is looking for that fabled final last score and Lou breaks all the rules of Crime 101.”

The similarity to Heat is immediate; after all, Neil McCauley followed his own Crime 101 rules by never letting himself get attached to anything he wasn’t willing to walk out on in 30 seconds flat if he felt the heat coming around the corner.

No other casting details have been shared, nor is there any indication of a release date – given the strikes are ongoing, don’t expect to see this until late 2024 at the absolute earliest.

