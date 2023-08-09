Talk to Me 2: Everything we know

With the team behind horror hit Talk to Me fast-tracking a sequel, this is everything we know about Talk to Me 2.

Australian scare-fest Talk to Me debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, where the tale of possession via a haunted hand received rave reviews.

We concurred, stating in our 4-star write-up: “Talk to Me is a wild ride. One that takes characters who feel real – and immediately likeable – then puts them through a living hell. Which makes for great horror.”

The movie has already grossed more than $25 million from a budget of less than $5 million. So it’s no surprise that a sequel has already been announced.

Will there be a Talk to Me 2?

On August 8, 2023 – just a few days after the release of Talk to Me – A24 revealed plans for a sequel.

As with the first movie, Talk to Me 2 will be written by Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman, and directed by Danny and his brother Michael.

But there’s no word on when the sequel will happen due to the writer and actor strikes slowing production down in Hollywood.

What is Talk to Me 2 about?

The first Talk to Me movie sets potential storylines up throughout proceedings, while the end of the movie is open-ended. So there are multiple routes that a sequel could take.

When we spoke to the Philippous about continuing their story, Danny said: “Oh, my God, we’d love, love, love to do a second Talk To Me. That would be so amazing.

“We have an entire Mythology Bible that we don’t really even touch on in the film that explains everything. From where the hand came from, and there’s little clues hidden on the hand and little seeds that we planted. We just would love the chance to be able to do a sequel – that’d be amazing.”

Michael then joked about setting a potential follow-up in space, before Danny continued: “I was already writing scenes for a sequel while writing the first one. You could follow entirely new characters, you can find where the hand came from, you could even continue the story that we’ve started telling here.

“There’s so many different avenues. I’m not entirely sure what direction we would take it in but I know that if we were given the opportunity, we’d find what direction.”

We’ll update this article as and when new information about Talk to Me 2 rolls in.

Talk to Me is in cinemas now, while you can read more about the movie below:

