Best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022

If you’ve got the fame and the money, then you better have a good Halloween costume. Here are some of the celeb’s best.

It’s finally Halloween! Time to watch your scary movies, carve your pumpkins, and have a jolly old spooky time!

Of course, Halloween isn’t Halloween without a costume. Every year people like to get creative and wacky with how they dress to celebrate the holiday, and celebrities are no different. Well, they’re different in that they generally have a lot more resources than we do.

Many celebs like to post their costumes to social media, and we’ve taken a look at some of the best film and TV themed ones, so come check them out!

Best celeb Film & TV Halloween costumes

It’s not Halloween without seeing some cartoon characetrs brought to life, which Lizzo does, with impressive dedication. Seeing someone with bright yellow skin is arguably pretty creepy, though not as creepy as the recent Simpson’s Death Note parody.

Khalid didn’t aim quite as closely to his rendition of Woody the Cowboy, but the box is definitely a nice touch.

Lizzo – Marge Simpson (The Simpsons)

Khalid – Woody (Toy Story)

Horror figures, including classic movie monsters, and cult classic corpses and witches, are a natural choice for the spookiest night of the year. In this year’s case, Kylie Jenner hits the vibe of the Bride of Frankenstein perfectly, especially with her black and white photos. Latto wows as the (entirely body-painted) Corpse Bride, and the female cast of Riverdale made yet another epic group costume as the Sanderson sisters.

Kylie Jenner – The Bride of Frankenstein (Bride of Frankenstein)

Latto – Emily (Corpse Bride)

Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camilla Mendes – The Sanderson Sisters (Hocus Pocus)

Superhero costumes and cosplay is arguably the most common choice to make, but that makes them no less awesome. This Halloween we saw multiple celebs take on the mantle of MCU and DC characters. And since many of them were supervillains, they still definitely work as scary costumes.

Diddy – The Joker (The Dark Knight Rises)

Kim Kardashian – Mystique (X-Men)

Chloe Bailey – Storm (X-Men)

Kelly Rowland – Catwoman (Batman)

Keke Palmer of course takes the cake in this regard, as her Rogue costume was iconic, especially considering that fans have recently been requesting that she get cast as Rogue in the MCU. She even made a video as the character, which is super cool to watch.

Keke Palmer – Rogue (X-Men)

Anime cosplay is also massive, so naturally there would be a few costumes at Halloween! Alicia Keys rocked it as a Dragon Ball Z character, and Paris Hilton even paired up with her husband to make matching Sailor Moon costumes.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum – Sailor Moon and Tuxedo Mask (Sailor Moon)

Alicia Keys – Beerus (Dragon Ball Z)

Dressing up with your friends and partners is of course what makes Halloween so fun, so it was great seeing Jack Quaid posing with fellow The Boys star Karl Urban, with Quaid as Jason and Urban as Alex. Even more so, it was fab seeing Hayley Kiyoko return to her role of Velma alongside her partner Rebecca Tilley, who was dressed as Daphne.

Jack Quaid and Karl Urban – Jason (Friday the 13th) and Alex (A Clockwork Orange)

Hayley Kiyoko and Rebecca Tilley – Velma and Daphne (Scooby Doo)

And of course, where would we be without our sci-fi characters? Sci-fi really allows people to get creative, so it’s no surprise that Janelle Monáe and Halle Bailey chose these two characters!

Janelle Monáe – Diva Plavalaguna (The Fifth Element)

Halle Bailey – Neytiri (Avatar)

Halloween is far from over, meaning there’s still time for more celebs to show us their amazing Halloween costumes, so keep your eyes peeled on social media!