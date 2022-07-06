Best anime cosplays at Anime Expo 2022, from Chainsaw Man to “Blue Eyes White Drag Queen”

Lucy-Jo Finnighan . 8 hours ago

Anime Expo 2022 took place last weekend, where some amazing cosplayers showed off their creations. Here are some of the best anime cosplays.

Anime Expo 2022 took place from July 1-4 this year, at the Los Angeles Convention Centre. It’s arguably the world’s biggest anime convention, with a whopping 100,000-plus fans in attendance.

It was organized by SPJA, and in the event’s own words, the convention involves “bringing fans and industry together for an annual celebration of Japanese pop culture… grab your friends, craft your cosplay, and get ready to experience anime like never before.”

A large part of the convention involves cosplaying, which is when fans dress up like their favorite characters in any given show or film, and this practice is big in the anime community. Obviously, that means that there were a ton of anime cosplayers at Anime Expo, and we figured we’d show you some of the best, since they deserve to be seen.

2022 Anime Expo was packed with anime cosplay – literally

This year’s Anime Expo was packed with cosplayers, literally and figuratively. As shown in this tweet from Geoff Thew, it’s hard to imagine how anyone got the space needed for a photo.

However, as stated by the above tweet, it’s hard to find a group of people with greater passion, so a great many photos managed to be taken of cosplayers. And thanks to the beauty of social media, these amazing feats of cosplay can be viewed by everyone.

The best anime cosplays at Anime Expo 2022

Here are some of the best anime cosplays we found on Twitter:

Along with some old classic Naruto characters, there were some new anime cosplays on the rise too. Since Chainsaw Man is getting an anime adaptation very soon, it was easy to spot a multitude of the titular character’s cosplays.

As shown by this Dio cosplayer, a lot of cosplay is just in how you pose!

As we’ve discussed before on Dexerto, a One Piece live-action series is coming to Netflix, and this cosplayer may be gunning for the role of Kaido!

Some anime cosplayers went beyond the typical character outfit, like this hilarious example here:

Some even managed to incorporate their masks into their anime cosplays, like this Homura Momiji cosplayer.

Asuka from Evangelion has always been a popular character to cosplay, and this cosplayer definitely does her justice.

Spy X Family has been one of the most popular anime of recent years, so there were plenty of group cosplays depicting the titular family.

And with Ultraman Season 2 releasing earlier this year, now’s the perfect time to appreciate this incredible suit.

There’s so many amazing anime cosplays that often photos can’t do the convention justice. Thankfully Twitter account @Newegg was there to take some great footage!

And of course, last but certainly not least, one cosplayer who has been growing in popularity on the internet – thanks to the video below – was the iconic “Blue Eyes White Drag Queen,” a creative take on the Yu-Gi-Oh dragon.

There’s been a ton of anime news coming from Anime Expo, but I think it’s safe to say that anime cosplay is the real reason anyone enjoys these conventions.