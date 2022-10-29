Viral TikTok Halloween hack makes pumpkin carving easier than ever

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

TikToker ‘brunchwithbabs’ has gone viral with her video sharing all her best tips for making pumpkin carving cleaner and easier, just in time for Halloween.

With Halloween season in full swing, TikTokers across the world have been getting creative with their themed content, sharing ideas for last-minute costumes, or recipes for spooky treats.

Many have also shared videos about pumpkin carving, including grandma of eight ‘brunchwithbabs,’ who told viewers her best tips for carving to make the sometimes tricky process a lot easier.

She started by suggesting that users sit with the pumpkin on their lap rather than standing, and to cut open the pumpkin from the bottom rather than the top as many usually do.

One of the most time-consuming parts of pumpkin carving can, for many people, be scraping out the insides, but Babs showed that an easier way to do it is to use a hand mixer in order to loosen everything up first.

She went on to use a dry-erase red marker to draw out the face so that she could easily wipe away to pen once the design was carved out. And, to make cutting the design easier, she suggested using cookie cutters and a soft-headed mallet instead of a knife.

Finally, she put vaseline along the new cuts in the pumpkin to stop it from drying out as quickly, and sprinkled cinnamon inside the pumpkin to give it a nice scent.

Viewers on TikTok were blown away by these simple but effective hacks, with one user writing, “the end shocked me. I have never seen the pumpkin cut from the bottom. Genius.”

Another added: “I was today years old when I realized I’ve been doing this the hard way my entire life!”

Babs’ video has garnered over 3 million likes and 25 million views, and it looks like many are set to try these hacks out this Halloween.