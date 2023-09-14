Barbie is already a controversial Oscars contender

After the epic success of Greta Gerwig’s live-action Barbie, many can agree that life in plastic is actually fantastic. But when it comes to Academy Award nominations, that might not be a given.

With lots of films on the 2023-2024 cinema release schedule out in theaters or eagerly anticipated, the rumor mill for who might get an Oscar nod is officially up and running.

Movies like Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Celine Song’s Past Lives are among the early contenders for some kind of awards recognition, but Gerwig’s live-action hit is now adding itself to the mix in a more intriguing way.

Though awards categories such as Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Cinematography might be expected for the Gerwig movie, Barbie is gunning for another category that might come as more of a surprise.

Barbie gets controversial with Original Screenplay Oscars campaign

According to Variety, Warner Bros. has confirmed that it will be submitting Barbie forward for Best Original Screenplay.

Though neither the story nor the live-action premise are elements of the doll that have been seen before, the film arguably doesn’t qualify as original thanks to the existing IP. All characters, products, and ideas seen in Gerwig’s version are lifted from Mattel’s real-life back catalog.

From the studio’s point of view, there’s potential wriggle room. In the onscreen credits, the movie stated that it was “based on Barbie by Mattel” rather than being a direct comparison.

In addition, the movie is supposedly not based on “previously published material” but instead focuses on toys and products. The plot is something that both fans and critics praised during the film’s release, with Gerwig co-writing the script with husband Noah Baumbach.

With the WGA strikes in mind, it will be a while until any sort of decision is reached. For the Academy Awards, nomination ballots are currently scheduled for January 11, 2024.

Alongside Best Original Screenplay, ‘I’m Just Ken’ is being touted as a frontrunner for Best Original Song, while both Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are fan favorites for Best Actress and Actor nods.

