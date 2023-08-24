Barbie to get new post-credits scene in special IMAX release

Barbie is getting a post-credits scene hand-picked by director Greta Gerwig but there’s a catch. If you want to see it, you’ll have to make it to a hyper-limited IMAX run that was just announced by Warner Bros.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is a certified global phenomenon at this point and has skyrocketed to the second highest-grossing film of 2023. It might have flopped in South Korea but the film beat out The Dark Knight for Warner Bros. highest highest-grossing US release of all time.

Article continues after ad

The film has spawned countless TikTok trends and sparked some controversy along the way. Even Joe Rogan had to come to its defense which was not on our 2023 bingo card.

Article continues after ad

Naturally, The studio is looking to capitalize on the massive hype surrounding the film and squeeze a few extra bucks out of audiences. They’ve found the perfect plan too. Warner Bros. tweeted that Barbie is receiving a one-week run in Imax theaters throughout North America and in select international markets.

Article continues after ad

When can you see Barbie in IMAX?

Barbie will play in IMAX theaters from September 22 until September 29. The one-week run will feature a slightly altered cut of the film which includes new post-credit footage.

It makes sense that Warner Bros. would want to cash in on the massive success of Barbie. Particularly given its other ventures like The Flash didn’t perform as well as they hoped.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Barbie was kind of a saving grace for the studio in 2023. It was expected to do well but it shocked the world when it won the Barbenheimer battle.

Article continues after ad

Barbie’s initial run grossed over $1.3 billion but it’s been narrowly beaten by The Super Mario Bros. Movie of all things. Nintendo’s favorite plumbers capped out at $1.36 billion meaning this IMAX run could put Barbs in the top spot.

Warner Bros. Pictures The post-credits scene better tease the Allan and Midge spin-off we all deserve.

There’s no word yet on when tickets for Barbie’s IMAX run will go on sale but we’ll be sure to update readers when it does.

For more stories like this, check out Dexerto’s other TV and Movies coverage.

Article continues after ad