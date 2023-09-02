Barbie gets re-release in IMAX with unseen post-credit footage

As Barbie continues to rack up money at the box office, it’s being re-released in IMAX theaters with unseen post-credit footage.

The movie of the summer, and 2023 so far, is hands down Greta Gerwig’s pink themed masterpiece Barbie.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the film explores themes of finding one’s self outside of society’s expectations. It’s definitely resonated with audiences as the film had the biggest box office earning of the year.

Because of its box office earnings, Barbie tackled The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the biggest release of the year by $500 million. And, to celebrate this achievement, Warner Bros. is set to re-release Barbie in IMAX.

According to Forbes, Warner Bros. is set to re-release Barbie in IMAX theaters for one week starting on September 22, 2023.

The idea re-release the film in this format as it was originally unable to be seen this way as its meme partner, Oppenheimer, had overtaken IMAX theaters since its release. But now, for one week only, fans will be able to see Barbie and Ken in their full tall glory.

And, as an extra bonus treat, Warner Bros. also announced that the re-release will feature “exclusive post-credit footage selected by the film’s director, Greta Gerwig.”

The extra footage will most likely draw fans into re-watching the film as a lot of people have expressed interested in seeing bloopers, behind-the-scenes footage, and deleted scenes from Barbie.

So, it’s safe to say that Barbie will probably make even more money from this release thanks to its highly-anticipated unseen footage.

The Barbie movie is in theaters worldwide now. Check out our other coverage below:

