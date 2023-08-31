A Barbenheimer movie is actually happening and it sounds wild

It was only a matter of time – a Barbenheimer movie is actually happening and it sounds as wild as you’d expect.

Back in July, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer – movies that are worlds apart in themes and looks – dropped on the same day, and fans were gearing up for the battle of the blockbusters.

However, rather than turn into an all-out war, film lovers chose to embrace the unexpected double bill and watch them in tandem. In the build up to the most unique cinematic event of the year, and countless memes later, Barbenheimer was born.

The global phenomenon led to demand for an actual Barbenheimer movie – with AI creating a pretty convincing trailer – and now it looks like those prayers have been answered. But perhaps not in the way you’d expect.

A Barbenheimer movie is actually happening

According to an exclusive report from JoBlo, Full Moon Features, a production and distribution company helmed by B-movie legend Charles Band, is in pre-production on a comedy titled Barbenheimer.

We’re not talking about Cillian Murphy taking on the role of Ken in a Barbie 2. Instead, the movie will be a trashy take on the two stories, centering on a group of “fed-up dolls who build an atomic bomb.”

And it’s got a rather fitting tagline: “D-Cup, A-Bomb.”

Full Moon/JoBlo

Although there’s no news on who’s on writing and directing duties, those behind Barbenheimer shared a synopsis with the outlet, which reads: “Deep within Dollsville, a group of fed-up female dolls – led by the brilliant Dr. Barbenheimer – build an atomic bomb.

“Their mission? To bring down the patriarchy once and for all! But as the battle of the sexes swells, will Barbenheimer and her bevy of beauties end up blowing up more than they bargained for?”

No, this is not a drill. In fact, the creators revealed Barbenheimer is ready to begin filming next month, and since it’s not a big-budget, theatrical affair like its predecessors, the film is gearing up for a release at the end of 2023.

If you’re interested, it’s set to drop on Amazon Prime Video and Full Moon’s streaming service, FullMoonFeatures.com, which costs £4 per month or £45 for the full year.

For the uninitiated, Band is the man behind a number of horror-comedy movie series, including the Puppet Master, Gingerdead Man, Evil Bong, and Trancers franchises.

Considering he directed the 2020 flick Barbie & Kendra Storm Area 51, we wouldn’t be surprised if he’s helming Barbenheimer – we’ll keep you updated as and when new information rolls in.

Barbie and Oppenheimer are in cinemas now. You can check out our coverage of both movies below:

