Fortnite Earthbending disabled after just one day due to projectile glitch

Fortnite temporarily vaulted the Earthbending elemental Mythic ability due to a glitch involving the earth projectiles and how they interacted with building.

Both Avatar: The Last Airbender and Fortnite fans are loving the recent Elements update, which added all four elements from The Last Airbender series as Mythics to the game, as well as new skins of the characters. However, the fun lasted only a short time before it was temporarily disabled.

While the Airbenders, Waterbenders, and Firebenders are living it up, the Earthbenders will find their element locked away in the Fortnite vault due to a bug with the Earthbending projectile, literally throwing the elements out of balance.

Earthbending element temporarily vaulted due to projectile glitch

Less than 24 hours after Earthbending was added to the game as a Mythic, it was quickly vaulted due to a glitch where the earth projectile couldn’t be aimed correctly, and also wouldn’t be affected by player-made builds, destroying them on contact instead of damaging them.

This led to significant inconsistency during encounters, as well as frustrating interactions between buildings and earthbenders.

Earthbending has since been re-added to Fortnite, the glitch has been patched, and is now fully functioning as the Mythic ability originally intended to. So watch out for any flying rocks heading your way.