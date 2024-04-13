GamingFortnite

Fortnite Earthbending disabled after just one day due to projectile glitch

Tristan Stringer

Fortnite temporarily vaulted the Earthbending elemental Mythic ability due to a glitch involving the earth projectiles and how they interacted with building.

Both Avatar: The Last Airbender and Fortnite fans are loving the recent Elements update, which added all four elements from The Last Airbender series as Mythics to the game, as well as new skins of the characters. However, the fun lasted only a short time before it was temporarily disabled.

While the Airbenders, Waterbenders, and Firebenders are living it up, the Earthbenders will find their element locked away in the Fortnite vault due to a bug with the Earthbending projectile, literally throwing the elements out of balance.

Earthbending element temporarily vaulted due to projectile glitch

EveryDay FN

Less than 24 hours after Earthbending was added to the game as a Mythic, it was quickly vaulted due to a glitch where the earth projectile couldn’t be aimed correctly, and also wouldn’t be affected by player-made builds, destroying them on contact instead of damaging them.

This led to significant inconsistency during encounters, as well as frustrating interactions between buildings and earthbenders.

Earthbending has since been re-added to Fortnite, the glitch has been patched, and is now fully functioning as the Mythic ability originally intended to. So watch out for any flying rocks heading your way.

Related Topics

Avatar: The Last Airbender

About The Author

Tristan Stringer

Tristan graduated from Southampton Solent University in 2020 with a bachelor's in TV, Media Production, and Journalism. Previously, he's written for Nintendo Life, Dualshockers, Pocket Tactics, The Digital Fix, VideoGamer, and The Loadout as a guide, list, features, and review writer. On top of being a massive figure collector and struggling New York Yankees fan, Tristan is a Weekend Writer covering all things entertainment Dexerto, from reporting on news to writing features and guides. He can be contacted at tristan.stringer@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Cabbage Cart in Fortnite
Fortnite
All Cabbage Cart locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Rishabh Sabarwal
Fortnite Avatar Elemental Mythic items
Fortnite
How to get Avatar Elemental Bending mythics in Fortnite
Rishabh Sabarwal
Fortnite Avatar Elements pass rewards
Fortnite
Fortnite x Avatar Elements Pass: How to unlock, tier rewards & more
Rishabh Sabarwal
Fortnite Avatar Elements event cover
Fortnite
All Fortnite x Avatar Elements event quests and rewards
Rishabh Sabarwal
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech