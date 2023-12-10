Aquaman 2 director wants to return to indie filmmaking after blockbuster success

The director of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has revealed he’s ready to go back to indie horrors after filming a blockbuster.

Director James Wan is known for his horror films as he’s been behind some of the biggest names in modern horror such as Saw and The Counjuring.

However, Wan has stepped outside of his main lane as he’s directed 2015’s Furious 7 and more recently the follow up to 2018’s Aquaman, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

But, though Wan seems to be excited about his foray into the super hero world, it seems like he’s ready to go back to making his bread and butter in horror.

Warner Bros.

Wan wants to head back to horror after Aquaman 2

While doing promotion for Aquaman 2, Wan sat down with Collider to talk about his future once the super hero film finally premiered.

Wan was asked if fans could expect Wan to director the upcoming fourth film in The Conjuring franchise, The Conjuring: Last Rites, to which he responded, “You know, I have a tendency to want to go back and forth.”

“So, whenever I make a smaller film, I wanna go and make a big film. Whenever I’m doing a big one, I’m like, ‘Oh, I wanna go and do a smaller film,’ and when I do my smaller films, it tends to be a horror film. So, you know, I feel like the itch for horror is potentially calling, but we’ll see.”

Warner Bros.

Though The Conjuring franchise is not as small as it use to be, especially since it contains five other films following two different Conjuring characters on top of the original franchises three installments, it would be nice to see Wan back behind the director’s chair for what could be The Conjuring’s last outing for a while.

However, Wan fans can rest easy knowing that he didn’t abandon his roots just because he directed a DC film as he told Collider he was happy that he was able to a lean “little bit more into the darker part of storytelling and visual filmmaking” when it comes to some of the events set to occur in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

