Will Aquaman’s baby die? James Wan breaks silence on rumors

Upcoming DC sequel Aquaman 2 is set to explore the concept of family, but will this include the death of Aqua-baby?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to swim into cinemas this month, however, there has been surprisingly little talk about it.

Despite the first movie being a smashing success, Aquaman 2 is currently without any form of promotional material. This is seemingly due to the Amber Heard controversy last year, as well as the current shakeups that are happening within the DCEU, as new helmer James Gunn is cutting many projects loose to make way for a new DC franchise.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But one topic that has begun to arise is a shocking one: The death of Aquaman’s baby. But does this actually happen?

Aquaman 2 director discusses dead baby rumors

Many fans have been speculating that in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the villain Black Manta -played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) will follow the path of a very controversial Aquaman comic book arc, in which our antagonist kills Arthur Curry Jr., the child Aquaman has with Mera. There had previously been rumors of test viewers even walking out at the sight of it.

Article continues after ad

But does the baby actually die in Aquaman 2? According to James Wan, we’ll have to wait and see.

Article continues after ad

“We’ll see. That’d be dark,” the director stated during the Aquaman 2 panel during last weekend’s CCXP in Brazil.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Wan is directing a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, and he is also producing alongside DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.

The future of Aquaman is still up in the air, with Jason Momoa set to play Lobo in the new DC Universe, but Wan has still not ruled out a threequel. Stating to Comic Book last year, he said: “What I can speak to that is the Jason Momoa story, definitely, as Aquaman definitely has more places to go, and yes,” Wan said earlier this fall. “When we get to the end of this… The answer is yes.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I don’t know how to answer that without giving things away, because where we go at the end of this movie, it does tee up something bigger… Not bigger but it does tee up a direction for that story, and I don’t want to speak to that just because it’s the end of the movie.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to follow this synopsis: “After failing to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta wields the power of the mythic Black Trident to unleash an ancient and malevolent force. Hoping to end his reign of terror, Aquaman forges an unlikely alliance with his brother, Orm, the former king of Atlantis. Setting aside their differences, they join forces to protect their kingdom and save the world from irreversible destruction.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will drop in cinemas on December 22. For more DC content, click here, and you can check out our other superhero hubs below:

The Batman Part II | Joker 2 | Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4