Is there going to be a Matrix 5?

Will there be a Matrix 5? Last year, Keanu Reeves swallowed another red pill in The Matrix Resurrections, but is there going to be a fifth movie?

In 1999, the Wachowskis revolutionized sci-fi cinema with The Matrix, a brain-breaking blockbuster of the highest order, considered to be among the greatest movies ever made.

It was followed by an ambitious two-hander: The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, released just months apart, high on action and lore, and years ahead of its time.

Last year, Lana Wachowski returned to direct The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth movie in the franchise – but will we ever see The Matrix 5?

Will there be a Matrix 5?

The Matrix 5 isn’t currently in development – but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen, and the cast are game to return.

In an interview with Fandom, Keanu Reeves said he didn’t think the Wachowskis would be interested in directing another Matrix movie – but if the opportunity came up, he’d play Neo again.

“I mean, if she wanted to do another story and wanted to include me I would be honored and grateful. And I’d like to see what happens to Trinity and Neo – and the world,” he said, to which Trinity’s Carrie-Anne Moss said: “Totally, of course… it would be amazing.”

Speaking to Collider around Resurrections’ release, producer James McTeigue also said there weren’t further plans for the Matrix franchise, but that could change down the line thanks to the fourth film’s ending.

“I think, at the moment, it’s just the movie you’ve seen. We’ve got no prequel in mind. We’ve got no sequel in mind. We’ve got no further trilogy,” he said.

“But I think the film also works where it’s really open to audience interpretation, like what happened in those 60 years before they fished Neo out again, or Thomas Anderson to Neo.

“When Neo and Trinity are there at the end, and they’re talking with the Analyst, what do they actually mean that they’re going to change? So I think that it’s out there, but it’s not in our wheelhouse at the moment.”

