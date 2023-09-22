The Expendables 5: Everything we know

They’ll die when they’re dead, but not yet – here’s everything we know about The Expendables 5, a possible fifth entry in the franchise, from any release date updates to cast and plot speculation.

The Expendables was pitched as action movie nirvana: the VHS heroes of old teaming up with modern-day stars like Jason Statham and Jet Li for a rock ’em, sock ’em, bloody, rollicking blockbuster.

Some feel it delivered, others say it fell short – but audiences turned out in spades, with its commercial success allowing the birth of a new franchise. The Expendables 2 was an even bigger hit, but the third entry’s enormous cast list and softer touch wasn’t received well, nor has the fourth installment gone down well – check out our one-star review here.

Nevertheless, if people turn up again, The Expendables 5 isn’t out of the question – so, here’s what we know so far.

Is The Expendables 5 happening?

The Expendables 5 hasn’t been confirmed – but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

It all depends on one thing: box office performance. None of the Expendables movies have been critical darlings, but their hauls have all crossed the $200 million mark. If the fourth movie is similarly successful, a fifth may enter development.

In an interview with the Daily Express, producers said they’ll keep the franchise alive “as long as there’s an appetite for it”, with Kevin King Templeton adding: “Nothing is off the table. We don’t know. It’s all about the fans.”

We’ll update this space upon any further announcements.

Is there an Expendables 5 release date?

There’s no release date for The Expendables 5 right now, on account of there not being any signs of it happening in the first place.

If it is greenlit, we wouldn’t expect to see it until 2025 at the earliest given the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

We’ll keep an eye out for any updates.

The Expendables 5 cast: Who’d be in it?

If The Expendables 5 happens, we’d expect the following stars in the cast:

Jason Statham as Lee Christmas

Megan Fox

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson

Dolph Lundgren as Gunner Jensen

Randy Couture as Toll Road

Tony Jaa as Decha

Jacob Scipio as Galan

Levy Tran as Lash

Sylvester Stallone has already confirmed the fourth movie will be his last outing as Barney Ross, with the character ready to enjoy permanent retirement while Statham’s Christmas leads the new team.

