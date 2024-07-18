The Boys fans need to watch Antony Starr’s “diabolical” forgotten series

The Boys Season 4 finale is out and Homelander is more powerful than ever. While we wait for Season 5, fans think you should check out Antony Starr’s “diabolical” earlier TV show.

All eight episodes of The Boys Season 4 are out, with Homelander assuming his most frightening role yet – and Season 5 is set to take things to the next level.

We know that it’ll bring the superhero show to a close, but as of writing, there’s no set release date for Season 5. While we wait, fans might be at a loose end for what to watch next – and if you’re not revisiting all seasons of The Boys, some think you need to see the “diabolical” series that came before.

Prior to Homelander, Antony Starr’s biggest role was Lucas Hood in Cinemax’s Banshee, a charismatic former swindler assuming the identity of a murdered sheriff.

Haunted by a past of bad decisions, Lucas finds it difficult to carry on… and that leads to buckets of unhinged drama.

“My brain just clocked that Anthony Starr (Homelander) is the same lead actor from the series Banshee. He has always been diabolical,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

A second agreed “If you like Anthony Starr and haven’t watched Banshee, you are missing out big time.”

“Hey if you like The Boys and want to see Anthony Starr in literally the best action TV show ever made, go check out Banshee on HBO Max, which almost nobody watched when it was new. There’s no one boring second in it. Content Warning: F**king EVERYTHING. Seriously,” a third weighed in.

The series originally aired between 2013-2016, running for seasons. Banshee is available on HBO’s streaming service, having recently left Netflix.

The positive reviews didn’t stop there for Banshee, as critics largely agreed that Starr’s show was one of the best action stories of all time.

Sean Axmaker at Streaming on Demand added: “This is crime TV at its pulpiest, with an unusually sex-positive approach to the obligatory softcore scenes and a brutal twist to the violence.”

Ken Tucker at Entertainment Weekly also wrote: “It’s already established itself as an eccentric, propulsive show unlike other crime shows on TV right now.”

If the nod to Human Centipede didn’t do it enough for you in The Boys Season 4, don’t worry… Banshee has a lot of sex scenes.

All episodes of The Boys Season 4 are now available on Prime Video. Find out more on the show’s new supes, if Billy Butcher died, and the most shocking moments of all.