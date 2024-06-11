The Boys will end after Season 5 and fans are relieved

After much back and forth, it’s been confirmed that The Boys will end with Season 5 after all, and fans are relieved at the news.

As The Boys Season 4 gears up for its premiere, Eric Kripke has gone back to his original word and announced that the fifth chapter of his R-rated superhero series will also be its last.

Taking to X/Twitter, he wrote, “#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought.

“Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun!”

Now, while everyone’s favorite anti-superhero show coming to an end isn’t exactly good news, fans are relieved that The Boys won’t be dragged out (in the same way Supernatural was).

Back in 2020, Kripke said the “rough idea” for the Amazon Prime Video series was to run for “five seasons total.” However, in a 2024 interview with Inverse, he suggested he might go in another direction.

“I have learned since then to not try to call the seasons as the person who, and this is without hyperbole, is literally the most wrong in entertainment history of how many seasons their show should go,” he explained.

“Someone pointed that out to me and I was like, ‘You’re right. That’s ridiculous. I need to keep my mouth shut.’ And so I will.”

Fans were apprehensive, given how Supernatural came to a natural conclusion at the end of Season 5, and yet it kept going… for 15 chapters.

But it looks like there was nothing to worry about, as revealed by Kripke’s announcement.

In response to the news, one X/Twitter user said, “Perfect amount, glad they’re not overdoing it. Five seems like the best for every plot line.”

“I feel like five seasons is the perfect amount for any great show,” wrote another, while a third added, “Good, no reason to drag it out.”

A fourth chimed in, “I’m ok with this. I’m not sure how much longer they can stretch the show. Plus, we still have Gen V.”

Not everyone is happy with the news, however, including this person who shared a sad image of Butcher alongside the caption, “Just five seasons.”

But as was mentioned, even when Season 5 arrives, it doesn’t spell the end for The Boys Universe, with more Gen V and spinoff series The Boys: Mexico on the way.

The Boys Season 4 premieres on June 13, 2024. Until then, check out the how the Gen V timeline ties in and the new Supes explained. You can also take a look at the new TV shows headed to streaming this month.