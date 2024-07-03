Does Kimiko die in The Boys?

Not only is Kimiko a powerful weapon for The Boys, but she’s also proven to be a fan-favorite character – all without uttering a single word. Whether or not she will die in the show is up to Eric Kripke and co., but her fate is sealed in the comic books.

In earlier episodes of The Boys Season 4, much of the chatter surrounding Kimiko’s arc was related to her relationship with Frenchie – for now, it’s platonic, but this shouldn’t have come as a surprise. She said it herself in Season 3, telling Frenchie that they’re more than lovers: they’re family.

Their relationship looks set to take a tragic turn in the next episode. After all, in ‘Beware of the Jabberwock, My Son’, she’s still feeling down about her past as a Shining Light Liberation Army captive. And it looks like she’ll soon be separated from her partner in crime.

But with Homelander setting his sights on world domination, The Boys – Kimiko included – have bigger fish to fry right now. Will she prevail or does she die amid the tumult? Warning: spoilers ahead for The Boys comics and potentially the show!

Does Kimiko die?

Yes, Kimoko dies in The Boys Issue #69. She is killed alongside her ride or die, Frenchie.

Both characters are killed by a bomb explosion, which takes place at The Boys’ headquarters, the Flatiron Building.

Kimiko’s death explained

In The Boys comics, Kimiko is killed by a bomb planted by Butcher, who snaps and goes on a violent rampage.

Comic book Butcher loses all morality after he kills Black Noir, who posed as Homelander to commit the sexual assault against Becca. Even with him and the real Homelander dead, he realizes his revenge does little to remove the pain he feels.

Dynamite Entertainment Frenchie and Kimiko die together in the comics

Following an emotional breakdown, he vows to murder anyone with Compound V in their blood and begins his rampage. He does so by detonating bombs that release a cloud of Compound V strain that targets those with it in their system.

Although Kimiko, Frenchie, Mother’s Milk, and Hughie vow to stop Butcher, they’re unable to do so. After murdering Mother’s Milk in a fight, he detonates a bomb at The Boys headquarters, taking out Kimiko and Frenchie.

Has Kimiko died in The Boys series yet?

No, Kimiko is still very much alive in The Boys series.

She’s had a number of close shaves in the past, including in Season 3, when she’s hit by Soldier Boy’s blast. Although it doesn’t kill her, the nuclear power removes her powers, which she eventually gets back when Frenchie gets her a dose of Compound V.

In The Boys Season 4 Episode 4, she’s quite literally split in half by her former Shining Light opponent Tala. But thanks to her powers, she’s able to regenerate and piece herself back together.

Prime Video She’s been shot in the head numerous times

Given the superhero series is set to end with Season 5, with either Homelander or Butcher most likely to go on a murderous rampage, Kimiko could very well meet her end down the line. If she does, hopefully she’ll at least get to go with Frenchie by her side.

