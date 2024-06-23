The Boys’ Antony Starr mocks fans who expect him to be more like Homelander

The Boys actor Antony Starr has come out to openly mock fans who continue to compare his real personality to his on-screen character Homelander.

The Boys Season 4 has really hammered in the point that its main antagonist Homelander is not a good person.

Despite his sinister actions and violent nature, some viewers have grown attached to Homelander and have gone so far as to conflate the character with Antony Starr, the actor behind the cape.

However, it turns out that Starr actually gets offended when any Homelander comparison comes up, telling Rolling Stone, “People are surprised, like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re actually not like him.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, he’s a psychopathic narcissist. So yeah, thanks. Thank you for that.'”

Starr also recalled encounters he had on set when various co-stars and crew members also treated him like Homelander by running away from him while he’s in costume.

However, the actor revealed he goes above and beyond to differentiate himself from Homelander by wearing tinted sunglasses during interviews so his blue eyes are hidden to shaving his head when the show’s current season ends.

This isn’t the first time Starr has addressed The Boys fans idolizing Homelander as he called out members of this group out back in May for “missing the point entirely” when it comes to his character’s motivations.

Even The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke seems to be at a loss when it comes to people fawning over his evil Superman as he explained to Slash Film, “If you, for instance, think Homelander’s a hero, I just don’t know what to tell you. I don’t know what to tell you. But look, on the other hand, if people want to watch this show as just escapist entertainment, like as any other superhero thing…then I guess thanks for watching, question mark?”

Kripke continued, “I mean, look, it doesn’t really particularly bother me. I just kind of throw up my hands, and I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t know what else to do then.’ The show is many things. Subtle is not one of them.”

The Boys Season 4 Episodes 1-4 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video now