Andor Season 2 episodes will repeat best thing about the first season

Andor fans are hyped to revisit what is widely considered to be the best Star Wars series overseen by Disney.

Andor is the highest-rated live-action Star Wars series of the modern era, meaning pressure is on for Season 2 to live up to its own standards. However, one crucial thing has been confirmed: the second season will repeat the three-episode arc pattern from the first.

One of Andor’s biggest strengths was the airtight narrative, introducing Cassian to a new mission every three episodes. This included Andor leaving Ferrix, a heist taking place in an Imperial sector, and Cassian’s escape from Narkina 5.

The first season took place over 12 months, but the multi-episode arcs made the series feel like a years-long affair. It’s since been confirmed that Season 2 will repeat this pattern, taking place over the course of four years and exploring a few days per year over three episodes.

Overall, there will be 12 episodes in Season 2, matching Season 1’s count.

The latest news on Andor Season 2 also revealed the Disney+ release date, which will be April 22, 2025. It’s also been confirmed that there will be a new title, rebranding the show as Andor: A Star Wars Story.

At the time of writing, no trailers or teasers have been released for the upcoming season. However, with an April 2025 release date, it wouldn’t be surprising if one dropped before the end of 2024.

Andor Season 1 is currently available to stream on Disney+.

