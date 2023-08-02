Agatha rumored to be bisexual in Coven of Chaos with major girlfriend

While not much is currently known about Agatha: Coven of Chaos, a popular rumor is that the titular character will be bisexual and shown to have a girlfriend.

It may be hard to believe, but the world was graced with the chaotic, creative project that was Marvel‘s WandaVision just two years ago.

Following Wanda Maximoff after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the show was a beautiful look at how one handles grief. But, one of the standout characters from the series was definitely Agatha Harkness, Wanda’s next door neighbor who was revealed to be a witch all along.

The character was so popular, in fact, that Disney+ ordered a spinoff show for her — Agatha: Coven of Chaos — which is set to premiere in 2024. And, while there’s not much known about the series currently, a popular rumor has revealed that the titular character could be part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Agatha Harkness may join the MCU’s LGBTQ+ community

According to a TikTok posted by user CanWeGetSomeToast, Coven of Chaos will reveal that Agatha is canonically bisexual.

In their video, CanWeGetSomeToast highlighted some of Agatha’s flirtatious moments from WandaVision in which she hit on Wanda several times.

Check out the full video below:

After the video was posted and started making the rounds through the fandom, The Cosmic Circus’ Alex P. quote-tweeted a fan asking if Agatha will have a girlfriend in the show with a gif of Aubrey Plaza, who has a starring role in Coven of Chaos and has been noted to be part of Agatha’s coven.

As for the plot of Coven of Chaos, CookBookMovie.com has reported that the show will “revolve around Agatha tracking down Billy Maximoff who, like his comic book counterpart, has now been ‘reincarnated’ as Billy Kaplan, with Mephisto also expecting to appear.”

If this rumor is true, this will be the first time in the MCU that a queer woman will be front and center as a lead in their own project, which is fantastic as bisexual representation has been severely lacking in both movies and shows.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is set to premiere in December 2024.

