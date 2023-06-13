Across the Spider-Verse merch: Where to find collectibles and more

With Across the Spider-Verse proving a massive hit amongst fans, here’s where to find the best spidey-merch including limited editions and Spider-Man apparel.

To say that the release of Across the Spider-Verse in cinemas was highly anticipated is an understatement and fans haven’t been disappointed, with Spider-Verse already outpacing its predecessor’s box office earnings.

So, it’s unsurprising that many want to bring Miles, Gwen, and the rest of the Spider-Verse crew into their lives with some of the best apparel, collectibles, and more. It’s time to swing into action with the coolest merch featuring our favorite cross-dimensional gang.

Across the Spider-Verse merch: shopDisney

The Disney store offers plenty of Across the Spider-Verse merch, the challenge is choosing what to buy first.

The Across the Spider-Verse logo pin is part of a limited release, complete with a custom card, which is available to purchase for $17.99 here.

The selection of apparel doesn’t disappoint either, including a dramatic Ghost-Spider neon pullover for women, costing $36.99 and is available here.

We’ve saved the best for last with the Miles Morales Cuddleez Plush, making for the perfect companion when rewatching the Spider-Man movies at home. It’ll set you back $39.99, well worth every dollar!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Blu-ray pre-orders

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released digitally on July 18, 2023, with DVD and Blu-ray editions likely releasing shortly after.

For fans that love an exclusive, Best Buy is currently offering a collector’s 4K Blu-ray steelbook that’s available for pre-order now.

Walmart is also offering its own Blu-ray steelbook here, along with a standard Blu-ray version, 4K Blu-ray copy and a Blu-ray collection featuring both Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse here.

You can also pre-order Across the Spider-Verse DVD, Blu-ray, and/or 4K Blu-ray from Amazon here.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in cinemas now. Check out our other coverage below:

