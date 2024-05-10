50 Dealing with 17 debunked: Fake 13 Going on 30 sequel explained

A fake poster for 50 Dealing with 17 has amassed thousands of shares, leading 13 Going on 30 fans to believe a sequel is coming out in 2024 — but it’s not.

With so many new movies coming to cinemas and streaming services every month, you’d be forgiven for being caught out by a fake poster or trailer. They’re all over the internet, garnering millions of views and misleading countless fans every day.

Just this week, three made-up projects did the rounds and fooled a lot of people: a Heisenberg movie with Bryan Cranston reprising his Breaking Bad role, an Overboard remake with Matthew McConaughey, and a live-action Dragon Ball Z movie — none of them are happening.

Don’t worry: if you got excited about 50 Dealing with 17 when you saw the poster, you’re not alone.

50 Dealing with 17 debunked

The fake poster for 50 Dealing with 17 was shared by YODA BBY ABY, a constant source of made-up movie news on Facebook.

In its caption — all of which is a total lie — the page wrote: “Get ready for the hilarious and heartwarming sequel, 50 Dealing With 17, starring Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Jenna Ortega.

“When their rebellious 17-year-old daughter Sandra (Ortega) wants nothing to do with them, parents Jenna (Garner) and Matt (Ruffalo) must navigate a whirlwind of teenage angst and unexpected twists. Catch this touching family adventure in theaters this September 2024!”

Unfortunately, in addition to its 4,300 shares, it’s racked up thousands of comments from excited fans. “Oh my goodness I can’t wait to see this. I love 13 Going on 30,” one wrote. “Can’t wait for it to come out! Love all three actors,” another commented.

Let this be the last word: it isn’t real, nor is it in development.

Will there ever be a 13 Going on 30 sequel?

A 13 Going on 30 sequel isn’t in the works — but that doesn’t mean it’ll never happen, with the film’s creative team open to the idea if Jennifer Garner would reprise her role.

The original film starred Garner as Jenna Rink, a young girl who grows up overnight… literally, with “magic wishing dust” transforming her from a teenager into an adult. Unlike Tom Hanks’ Big, she wakes up in her own future, so she dives head-first into life as a 30-year-old and a relationship with her childhood crush (Mark Ruffalo).

It had a fairytale ending: Jenna returns to her teenage form, Matty realizes his old girlfriend wasn’t right for him, and 17 years later they get married and live happily ever after.

Susan Arnold, one of the film’s producers, addressed the demand for a sequel in an interview with Cosmopolitan. “We talked to Jennifer about a sequel or a reboot. We had a couple other projects with Jennifer that ended up not ending up happening,” she said.

“But we didn’t really talk about a movie. it would have to be 15 Going on 50, I guess? Or 14 Going on 40? We would, of course, love to, but it’s hard to do without Gary [Winick, who died in 2011].”

Donna Roth, another producer, revealed that a TV continuation had been discussed at one point. “One of the hard parts about it is, how do you sustain it if you did it on television? There’s a lot to unpack there, but it would be great,” she teased.

The question is, would Garner be interested? For now, it seems like a no. “What, like 15 Going on 50? Let’s simmer down and then let’s leave well enough alone,” she earlier told Good Morning America.

How to watch 13 Going on 30?

13 Going on 30 is available to stream on Hulu. It can also be bought or rented digitally via Amazon Prime and other on-demand platforms.

