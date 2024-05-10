Baby Reindeer: Was Fiona Harvey ever convicted?

Baby Reindeer culminates in Martha being arrested for harassing Richard Gadd’s Donny, but was the “real Martha”, Fiona Harvey, ever convicted?

Ever since the release of the Netflix series, the hunt for the Baby Reindeer characters’ real-life counterparts has been on. This is despite creator Gadd, who based the series on his own experiences, asking fans to stop speculating.

Fiona Harvey, a 58-year-old law graduate from Fyvie, Aberdeenshire, was eventually tracked down and accused of being Gadd’s real stalker. Last night, she appeared on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored talk show where she made some shocking claims.

Harvey, formerly known as Fiona Muir-Harvey, denied many of the allegations against her, including the implication that she was ever convicted of stalking.

Article continues after ad

Was Fiona Harvey ever convicted?

There’s currently no evidence of Fiona Harvey being convicted for allegedly stalking Richard Gadd.

At the end of Baby Reindeer, after Donny finds a threatening voicemail from Martha, she is arrested and charged with harassment. She pleads guilty to the charges, and is sentenced to nine months in prison and a five-year restraining order to protect Donny.

Article continues after ad

But, in real life, there appear to be no reports or court documents suggesting Harvey was charged.

During last night’s The Real Martha Uncensored, Morgan had Harvey watch the court scene before asking if she ever went to trial. “No, of course not,” she replied, while denying ever having been to prison or charged with a criminal offence.

Article continues after ad

Although there’s no evidence to suggest she has been convicted for harassment, lawyer Laura Wray claimed she and her late husband, Glasgow MP Jimmy Wray, took out an emergency protective order against Harvey.

Wray said she experienced similar issues to Gadd more than 20 years ago, alleging that Harvey falsely accused the couple of assaulting their three-year-old son who had been born with a rare chromosomal disorder.

“We took an interim interdict,” Wray said [via the Daily Record]. “I don’t think she responded and I don’t think there was a full hearing after because it did the trick in stopping her coming near me.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“It was a long time ago and I haven’t heard from her since. I’ve watched the Netflix show now and it’s quite uncanny, put it that way.”

Harvey denied ever stalking the Wrays during her interview with Piers, claiming that Laura was out to get her as she was “going for parliamentary selection.”

Fiona Harvey denies sending thousands of messages to Gadd

Piers confronted Harvey about the 41,071 emails, 350 hours of voicemail messages, 744 tweets, 106 pages of letters, and 46 Facebook messages she reportedly sent to Gadd, something she also denies.

According to her accounts, she only sent the Baby Reindeer creator “a handful of emails, never texted him, tweeted him around 18 times, never sent a Facebook message, and wrote him one letter.”

Article continues after ad

When Piers asked if she masked the fact that she wasn’t using an iPhone, perhaps to conceal the amount of messages she was sending, Harvey replied, “I’m not technology whizz kid of the year. I wasn’t doing that either.”

Article continues after ad

Harvey is also questioned about the hours of voicemails, to which she suggests perhaps Gadd secretly “recorded her at the Hawley Arms,” the Camden pub where he used to work.

The Real Martha Uncensored is available to watch on YouTube now. For more on Baby Reindeer, here are TV shows and movies to watch next, as well as the best series of 2024 so far. You can also find all the new shows heading to streaming this month.